Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA
Africa Melane interviews Delmain Faver, a journalist with Soccer Laduma.
The ongoing drama between Banyana Banyana and the South African Football Association (SAFA) could not have come at a worse time.
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is two weeks away, but the team's focus doesn't appear to be on preparing for the quadrennial showpiece.
On Sunday, the players refused to face Botswana in a friendly at the Tsakane Stadium in Brakpan, deeming the pitch conditions unfit for an international fixture.
Head coach Desiree Ellis was forced to name a makeshift team to play Botswana, who would go on to thump South Africa 5-0.
The second issue that's irked the players relates to player contracts and finances regarding their World Cup participation.
For the first time, players are due to receive individual payments direct from Fifa, which range from $30 000 for teams knocked out in the group stage, to $270 000 if they win the tournament.
Faver says such issues should've been resolved a long time ago.
According to the players, it wasn't clarified as to whether they will be getting that money.Delmain Faver, football journalist - Soccer Laduma
This thing has been a lack of communication really, between SAFA and the players.Delmain Faver, football journalist - Soccer Laduma
This has obviously led to what is a very embarrassing impasse.Delmain Faver, football journalist - Soccer Laduma
