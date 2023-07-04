Scopa raises questions around security at some central line train stations in CT
CAPE TOWN - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has raised questions around security at some train stations on the Cape Town central line.
Scopa conducted an oversight visit to stations between Khayelitsha and Nyanga on Tuesday.
A portion of this line was launched in April after being inactive for almost three years due to vandalism, theft of infrastructure and people living on railway tracks.
Plans to relocate them have been delayed.
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that work would commence soon to revive the dilapidated central line and that security had been beefed up.
However, Scopa chairperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said that relying on security personnel alone was not enough.
"When there's all sorts of variables at play with that, including but not limited to disputes, worker relations and so on, the physical infrastructure must assist in that regard."
It's not clear yet when trains will start operating between Khayelitsha and Nyanga.
