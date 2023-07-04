Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Scopa raises questions around security at some central line train stations in CT Scopa conducted an oversight visit to stations between Khayelitsha and Nyanga on Tuesday. 4 July 2023 3:38 PM
[LISTEN] Meet the ladies solving period poverty, one reusable pad at a time Through this, young girls are able to stay in school, receive an education and break the poverty cycle. 4 July 2023 2:59 PM
What happened to stages 8 & 10 loadshedding as many had warned ahead of winter? Africa Melane spoke to energy analyst, Ruse Moleshe. 4 July 2023 2:23 PM
View all Local
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few' Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994. 4 July 2023 1:31 PM
Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling' Rise Mzansi says that the Phala Phala saga was investigated in a way to find nothing. 4 July 2023 12:40 PM
The (lucky) 7: Will a united front help oust the ANC at next year's elections? In a joint statement, the group says it foresees the ANC losing its 50+ majority for the first time. 4 July 2023 9:16 AM
View all Politics
Bringing down the mob: In roads being made to tackle the 'construction mafia' Extortion rackets are targeting construction sites across the country. 4 July 2023 11:58 AM
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to calculate the theoretical acceleration limit of your car How fast can you actually go? 4 July 2023 5:54 PM
Experience France in Franschhoek at the Bastille Festival from 15 – 16 July Hurry, tickets are selling quickly! 4 July 2023 3:42 PM
How secure are electronic signatures? A cyber security investigator weighs in Many of us have probably used an electronic signature at some point in our life rather than signing by hand. 4 July 2023 3:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with American sports apparel giant, Nike. 4 July 2023 4:36 PM
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
View all Sport
New Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map A scene in the film shows a map of the South China Sea with a 'nine dash line'. 4 July 2023 1:39 PM
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed' Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years. 4 July 2023 11:19 AM
'Yizo Yizo' co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies The family shared the news of the filmmaker's passing on Monday. 4 July 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
The Global South is on the rise – but what exactly is the Global South? Countries from the Global South seem to be on the rise. 4 July 2023 12:58 PM
Monkeys caged, chained and abusively trained to produce vegan milk in Thailand Adam Gilchrist reports on today's trending news including monkeys being abused to meet demands for a booming vegan milk industry. 4 July 2023 11:38 AM
Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia Russia believes that the United States has a formal programme to infect mosquitoes with killer viruses. 4 July 2023 10:57 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit

4 July 2023 4:36 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Springboks
Nike
Rugby Championship

SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with American sports apparel giant, Nike.

SA Rugby on Tuesday unveiled the new Nike-designed Springbok jersey for the upcoming Rugby Championship tournament.

SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with the American sports apparel giant.

The classic ‘green and gold’ jersey has been reimagined to include a traditional collar with the underside of the collar giving a nod to the South African flag.

As an acknowledgment of the team’s spirit, the phrase “Stronger Forever” is inscribed on the inside collar.

Springbok primary jersey
Springbok primary jersey
Springbok alternate jersey
Springbok alternate jersey

The bold new 'away jersey' pays homage to the local culture through the patterned print. The colour was inspired by and celebrates the hues of the local nature.

South Africa’s other national rugby teams will also appear in new Nike-designed apparel. The Springboks’ Rugby World Cup jersey, following the same design, will be unveiled next month.

Completing the collection is an assortment of lifestyle products that will serve the needs of the players off the field.


This article first appeared on EWN : Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit




4 July 2023 4:36 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Springboks
Nike
Rugby Championship

More from Sport

Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings

3 July 2023 8:00 PM

Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo

1 July 2023 9:59 AM

Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brentford players celebrate a goal during their Championship playoff semifinal second leg match against Swansea City on 29 July 2020. Picture: @BrentfordFC/Twitter

'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney

1 July 2023 9:53 AM

The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 points off the European places.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy: Jermaine Seoposenwe Instagram

Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe

29 June 2023 7:35 PM

South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus

29 June 2023 12:15 PM

Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from www.comrades.com

Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal

29 June 2023 11:08 AM

The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

The Ashes: England's ‘Bazball’ cricket style explained

29 June 2023 11:00 AM

Coach Brendon McCullum’s “Bazball” style of play pits itself against the old foe for the first time, here's how...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu. Picture: @BlackBCouncil/Twitter

'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu

28 June 2023 12:23 PM

After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Team SA win 49 medals at this year's Special Olympics. Photo: Supplied

Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics

28 June 2023 11:55 AM

South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© martinak/123rf.com

Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage?

28 June 2023 11:34 AM

A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Scopa raises questions around security at some central line train stations in CT

Local

What happened to stages 8 & 10 loadshedding as many had warned ahead of winter?

Local

Superfan leaves everything he owns to Neymar in his will

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Lizoqalwa phansi icala likaMeyiwa, idl' ubhedu iMo Faya kaDJ Sbu

4 July 2023 9:44 PM

The day that was: Vicious attack by Mashatile's security, Meyiwa trial restart

4 July 2023 9:44 PM

Brink accuses Lesufi of ignoring calls to assist Hammanskraal cholera victims

4 July 2023 7:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA