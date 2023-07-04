Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit
SA Rugby on Tuesday unveiled the new Nike-designed Springbok jersey for the upcoming Rugby Championship tournament.
SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with the American sports apparel giant.
The classic ‘green and gold’ jersey has been reimagined to include a traditional collar with the underside of the collar giving a nod to the South African flag.
As an acknowledgment of the team’s spirit, the phrase “Stronger Forever” is inscribed on the inside collar.
😍💚💛🏉🇿🇦' Springboks (@Springboks) July 4, 2023
🔗 https://t.co/Sa5oEWMTW8#StrongerTogether @Nike #victoryforall pic.twitter.com/AttJT2Ot0P
The bold new 'away jersey' pays homage to the local culture through the patterned print. The colour was inspired by and celebrates the hues of the local nature.
South Africa’s other national rugby teams will also appear in new Nike-designed apparel. The Springboks’ Rugby World Cup jersey, following the same design, will be unveiled next month.
Completing the collection is an assortment of lifestyle products that will serve the needs of the players off the field.
This article first appeared on EWN : Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit
More from Sport
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings
Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns.Read More
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo
Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event.Read More
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney
The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 points off the European places.Read More
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe
South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand.Read More
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus
Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris.Read More
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal
The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners.Read More
The Ashes: England's ‘Bazball’ cricket style explained
Coach Brendon McCullum’s “Bazball” style of play pits itself against the old foe for the first time, here's how...Read More
'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu
After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United.Read More
Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics
South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries.Read More