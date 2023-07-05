Aspartame (artificial sweetener) may cause cancer - World Health Organisation





Mike Wills interviews Dr David Eades, an oncologist.

The World Health Organisation’s cancer research agency, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, plans to declare the artificial sweetener aspartame a possible carcinogen.

A carcinogen refers to anything that's capable of causing cancer.

Picture: Pixabay

RELATED: Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research

Over 6000 products on South African shelves contain aspartame, including food, beverages and some kinds of toothpaste.

While some people use aspartame as a 'healthier' alternative to sugar, it might do more harm than good.

Eades isn't too worried about the possible declaration but says that moderation is key as far as looking to reduce your cancer risk.

He clarifies that the WHO is yet to indicate the type of cancer(s) aspartame may cause.

He recommends reaching out to healthcare professionals if you have a history of cancer or if you have an overall concern.

RELATED: Stop using sweeteners! The WHO says they can be detrimental to our health

I think it's all about moderation and I wouldn't throw up any red flags here. Dr David Eades, Oncologist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.