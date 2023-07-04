[LISTEN] How to calculate the theoretical acceleration limit of your car
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Nicol Louw, Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor at Car Magazine.
Some people crave the need for speed, and even go as far as making adjustments on their car to increase the speed.
But how fast can you actually go? Are there limiting factors?
Louw breaks down how to calculate your cars acceleration limit.
Your brakes are much more powerful than your engine.Nicol Louw, Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor – Car Magazine
Next time you're around the braai fire and a guy with a GTI tells you he can go zero to a hundred in three seconds, don't believe him.Nicol Louw, Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor – Car Magazine
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] How to calculate the theoretical acceleration limit of your car
Source : Pexels: PublicDomainPictures
