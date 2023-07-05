



iPhone users and enthusiasts, the iPhone 15 is the newest addition to the iPhone family which promises "larger batteries".

So, what's new?

The battery capacity of the upcoming iPhone 15 will get a significant boost, housing a 3,877mAh battery.

The iPhone 15 Plus will come equipped with a larger 4,912mAh battery.

Users are hoping that larger batteries = longer battery life.

This article first appeared on KFM : [PICS] New iPhone 15 features MUCH better battery life