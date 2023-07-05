[PICS] New iPhone 15 features MUCH better battery life
iPhone users and enthusiasts, the iPhone 15 is the newest addition to the iPhone family which promises "larger batteries".
So, what's new?
The battery capacity of the upcoming iPhone 15 will get a significant boost, housing a 3,877mAh battery.
The iPhone 15 Plus will come equipped with a larger 4,912mAh battery.
Users are hoping that larger batteries = longer battery life.
Check out the series below.
The iPhone 15 series is rumored to feature significantly larger batteries 🔋' Apple Hub (@theapplehub) July 4, 2023
Source: ITHome pic.twitter.com/fImHrmxeeq
