'You can't go around beating people even if they're shooting at your convoy'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana debacle All the news you need to know. 5 July 2023 1:48 PM
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when) South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on... 5 July 2023 1:37 PM
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong? After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP... 5 July 2023 1:22 PM
View all Local
High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him... 5 July 2023 11:56 AM
'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele Dr Mamphela Ramphele has written an an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma t... 5 July 2023 11:43 AM
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together' Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament. 5 July 2023 8:51 AM
View all Politics
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again Copper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world. 5 July 2023 12:54 PM
Unaddressed mental health conditions cost the economy R161 billion – economists It's not business as usual for staff struggling with their well-being. 5 July 2023 7:18 AM
View all Business
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger. 5 July 2023 2:20 PM
[LISTEN] Have you had an incorrect municipal water bill? Here's what to do... An attorney breaks down the dos and don'ts of contesting your water bill. 5 July 2023 1:51 PM
[WATCH] Want to go DIVING? Tourist drives a car into a harbour using a GPS The same incident with a tourist plunging into the harbour occurred a month prior. 5 July 2023 12:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with American sports apparel giant, Nike. 4 July 2023 4:36 PM
View all Sport
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art? The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M. 5 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing From South Africa to the world! 5 July 2023 12:06 PM
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards addresses divorce rumours Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about divorce rumours with a statement asking the public to respect their privacy.... 5 July 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges. 5 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'You can't go around beating people even if they're shooting at your convoy'

5 July 2023 8:15 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Police Brutality
VIP Protection Unit
Blue Light Brigades

The recent video of a VIP protection unit brutally assaulting three motorists has horrified people around the country.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Conroy Herandien, a former presidential bodyguard, and Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson for the DA on policing.

On Monday, a VIP protection unit that forms part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail brazenly assaulted three people on full display on the N1 in Fourways.

The assault is being investigated by IPID and the national police commissioner said these individuals will be held to account.

The blue light brigades have a reputation for being a law unto themselves and are often referred to as ‘bullies’; this latest incident has yet again raised concerns about police brutality in our country.

Herandien says that these officers are trained to deal with and neutralise various problems and threats, and the way they behaved cannot be justified in any way.

I could not believe what I saw in that video. I was hoping it happened in some other country.

Conroy Herandien, Former Presidential Bodyguard

You cannot go around and beat up people, even if they were shooting at your convoy.

Conroy Herandien, Former Presidential Bodyguard

He adds that in this case, training could be a part of the problem and that training and recruitment of VIP protection officers need to be looked at.

Whitfield says that this incident is indicative of a greater issue in our country. He believes that the political leadership is complicit in this behaviour.

I do not think there is a single South African that has not experienced the reckless driving of a blue light brigade.

Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson for the DA on policing

I really believe strongly that the behaviour of those VIP Protectors is a reflection, directly, of the political principles they are protecting.

Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson for the DA on policing

He says that this has further eroded the trust people have in the South African Police Service, as the people who are supposed to protect us seem to get away with criminal behaviour.

Whitfield says our leaders must improve their behaviour, and that both the president and deputy president need to take responsibility to fix this situation.

A screengrab from a video showing members of the police’s presidential protection unit assaulting three civilians on the N1 near Fourways in Johannesburg.
A screengrab from a video showing members of the police’s presidential protection unit assaulting three civilians on the N1 near Fourways in Johannesburg.

We know that Minister Cele is not capable or not willing to enforce a culture of professionalism within the SAPS.

Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson for the DA on policing

Listen to the interview for more.




5 July 2023 8:15 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Police Brutality
VIP Protection Unit
Blue Light Brigades

More from Local

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe, holds a press conference in Algiers on 1 October 2022 following the CAF Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting. Picture: AFP

The Midday Report Express: Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana debacle

5 July 2023 1:48 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rates are rising around the world. © takasuu/123rf.com

Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)

5 July 2023 1:37 PM

South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Three people were assaulted allegedly by police officers. Picture: Screenshot @KeithTopG/twitter

SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?

5 July 2023 1:22 PM

After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shooting his shot: Former soldier turns filmmaker to explore coloured identity

5 July 2023 1:14 PM

Jacob Cloete is a candidate in the Leading for Humanity Leadership Programme by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mamphela Ramphele speaks on "Fear in South African politics" at Wits University in Johannesburg on 25 April 2013. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele

5 July 2023 11:43 AM

Dr Mamphela Ramphele has written an an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma that South Africans suffered under colonial conquest, apartheid and now state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African universities must tackle staffs’ race and gender imbalances/ Pexels: Pavel Danilyuk

South African universities must tackle staffs’ race and gender imbalances

5 July 2023 10:57 AM

The composition of the workforce still doesn’t reflect the country’s demographics. White men continue to dominate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Максим Травкин/123rf.com

U-Turn Ministries tackles homelessness through voluntary rehabilitation

5 July 2023 10:52 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, CEO of U-Turn Ministries, about the organisation's unique take on homelessness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Dan Galvani Sommavilla

'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist

5 July 2023 9:58 AM

Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Cape Frontier Youtube channel

Sea Point accident was FIRST EVER tandem paragliding fatality in South Africa

5 July 2023 9:27 AM

Louis Stanford (Chairperson of the South African Hang-gliders and Paragliders Association) explains this fatality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab from a video showing members of the police’s presidential protection unit assaulting three civilians on the N1 near Fourways in Johannesburg.

Four VIP Protection Unit officers served with suspension letters

5 July 2023 8:54 AM

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the driver of a blue VW Polo being dragged from the vehicle and then being assaulted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sea Point accident was FIRST EVER tandem paragliding fatality in South Africa

Local

Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'

Local Business Politics

'You can't go around beating people even if they're shooting at your convoy'

Local

EWN Highlights

N1 assault: Police, private security officials not above the law - experts

5 July 2023 3:35 PM

Phala Phala report: Attacks on PP 'unwarranted & undermine democracy' - Mbalula

5 July 2023 3:08 PM

Banyana Banyana, Safa reach deal over deadlock ahead of WC departure

5 July 2023 2:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA