'You can't go around beating people even if they're shooting at your convoy'

On Monday, a VIP protection unit that forms part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail brazenly assaulted three people on full display on the N1 in Fourways.

The assault is being investigated by IPID and the national police commissioner said these individuals will be held to account.

The blue light brigades have a reputation for being a law unto themselves and are often referred to as ‘bullies’; this latest incident has yet again raised concerns about police brutality in our country.

Herandien says that these officers are trained to deal with and neutralise various problems and threats, and the way they behaved cannot be justified in any way.

I could not believe what I saw in that video. I was hoping it happened in some other country. Conroy Herandien, Former Presidential Bodyguard

You cannot go around and beat up people, even if they were shooting at your convoy. Conroy Herandien, Former Presidential Bodyguard

He adds that in this case, training could be a part of the problem and that training and recruitment of VIP protection officers need to be looked at.

Whitfield says that this incident is indicative of a greater issue in our country. He believes that the political leadership is complicit in this behaviour.

I do not think there is a single South African that has not experienced the reckless driving of a blue light brigade. Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson for the DA on policing

I really believe strongly that the behaviour of those VIP Protectors is a reflection, directly, of the political principles they are protecting. Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson for the DA on policing

He says that this has further eroded the trust people have in the South African Police Service, as the people who are supposed to protect us seem to get away with criminal behaviour.

Whitfield says our leaders must improve their behaviour, and that both the president and deputy president need to take responsibility to fix this situation.

We know that Minister Cele is not capable or not willing to enforce a culture of professionalism within the SAPS. Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson for the DA on policing

