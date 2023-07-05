U-Turn Ministries tackles homelessness through voluntary rehabilitation
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, CEO of U-Turn Ministries, about the organisation's interest in taking care of homeless people, especially during winter in Cape Town.
U-Turn has been around for 25 years.
Knighton Fitt says the organisation aims to get people "out of the cold and off the streets long-term."
The organisation has opened sleeping spaces around the City with the latest one in Claremont - there are 35 beds available where homeless people can sign in for the night. Knighton Fitt says the sleeping spaces are packed night after night.
U-Turn also offers the homeless rehabilitation services which Knighton Fitt says has spiked during winter.
The organisation's CEO says many people who encounter U-Turn are addicts living on the streets so something as simple as winter and being stuck in the cold can help them question their life choices and U-Turn aims to be there to help them with their rehabilitation.
Knighton Fitt says the organisation works with homeless people to unpack the reason for their homelessness such as addiction, unemployment, mental health challenges, relationship breakdowns and every other aspect of what might put people on the streets.
U-Turn's unique approach has rehabilitated many people with success stories like this...
Knighton Fitt says the rehabilitation process involves a four-step process which includes:
1) Change readiness
2) Rehabilitation
3) Economic sustainability
4) Facilitating employment
Knighton Fitt says the organisation works on these four things through day programmes "without forcing it on people."
Want to know more or get involved with U-Turn, click here.
