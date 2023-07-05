Four VIP Protection Unit officers served with suspension letters





JOHANNESBURG - Four members of the VIP Protection Unit who were seen assaulting three men on the N1 in Fourways have been served with suspension letters.

The four are members of the VIP Protection detail assigned to the deputy president - Paul Mashatile.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the driver of a blue VW Polo being dragged from the vehicle and then being assaulted.

One of the members is seen stomping on his head while the other members kick the two others.

The police's Athlenda Mathe: “In terms of the Saps [South African Police Service] disciplinary regulations they must provide representations why they should not be suspended under the circumstances. Their representations will be considered, and the outcome will be communicated to them.”

She said police management were taking action.

“As management we are saying that we do not condone such behaviour regardless of the circumstances and we are saying no provocation can lead to such behaviour and we are moving with speed to address this unacceptable behaviour.”

Police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate has confirmed that it is investigating the matter, while police management have reached out to the victims.

However, the visuals continue to spark outrage and anger locally and abroad.

The video of the incident has featured on international TV with numerous questions from viewers. Reaction in South Africa also continues to mount, including from political parties such as Rise Mzansi.

The party's Makashule Gana said: “Had it not been the brave commuter with a cellphone in hand to record the violence... members of the public, this would have been another incident of lawlessness by the Saps VIP officers that would have gone unchecked.”

READ:

- Masemola confirms men assaulting people on N1 are VIP Protection unit members

- Victims of N1 assault all military trainees, confirms Ipid

- Ipid to probe Paul Mashatile's protection team civilian assault on N1

- Alleged VIP Protection unit members assaulting people on N1 video sparks outrage

- Paul Mashatile’s security detail assaulted civilians, his office confirms

This article first appeared on EWN : Four VIP Protection Unit officers served with suspension letters