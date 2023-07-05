'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele





Bongani Bingwa is joined by Dr Mamphela Ramphele, Co-Founder of ReimagineSA and Co-President of the Club of Rome about the black-consciousness activist's open letter to the President.

Mamphela Ramphele speaks on "Fear in South African politics" at Wits University in Johannesburg on 25 April 2013. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

"You the people of South Africa...have sent me as your president...I am saying now, South Africa, yebo, Thuma Mina...a brighter day is rising upon South Africa!"

So said President Cyril Ramaphosa during his inaugural speech in 2019.

But in an open letter to the president this week, renowned academic, activist and businesswoman Mamphela Ramphele takes Ramaphosa to task over the promises she suggests have yet to materialise.

"It is now five years since we sent you...we are still watching and waiting."

I hope that the President will listen very carefully to the disappointments, not just of me, but everyone I speak to... Mamphela Ramphele, Co-Founder of ReimagineSA and Co-President of the Club of Rome

Whether it's a young person or an old person, they say 'we had such hope' Mamphela Ramphele, Co-Founder of ReimagineSA and Co-President of the Club of Rome

You repeatedly promised that you would clean up the tragic mess of state capture, writes Ramphele, before adding, 'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch.'

Ramphele says Ramaphosa's comments to Judge Raymond Zondo at the end of the commission of inquiry into state capture reveal much about his personality.

He said he was afraid to be fired...courage is one of the elements of leadership...if you are afraid you make wrong judgements. Mamphela Ramphele, Co-Founder of ReimagineSA and Co-President of the Club of Rome

"The ANC is sounding more and more like the apartheid era National party that warned citizens off politics."

