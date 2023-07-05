Sea Point accident was FIRST EVER tandem paragliding fatality in South Africa
Following a tragic mid-air collision between tandem paragliders which resulted in one fatality, Lester Kiewit speaks to Louis Stanford, Chairperson of the South African Hang-gliders and Paragliders Association.
Listen to the conversation below.
An Irish paraglider has died after a mid-air collision with another paraglider, landing on the rocks at Sea Point on Monday (3 July) afternoon.
It's reported that the 58-year-old crashed on the rocks but despite a swift recovery and efforts to resuscitate him, paramedics declared him dead on the scene. The body of the man was recovered to the shoreline and taken into the care of Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.
The two paragliders involved made it out alive with one reportedly receiving treatment for minor injuries.
Here's footage of the tragic event:
Warning: the video below might be triggering for some readers.
Louis Stanford, Chairperson of the South African Hang-gliders and Paragliders Association, says he is in "no position to comment" since this event is currently being investigated with an inquest docket opened by local police.
Stanford says, "We will have to review video footage to understand what happened".
He says that tandem companies are governed by robust frameworks and technical standards adhered to by aviation acts with a system of checks and balances and licensed instructors who come from a school that conducts these flights. Pilots take off sequentially from Signal Hill, not at the same time because there are international rules of the air which they stick to rigidly, so he is "not sure what happened".
Stanford explains that this is the first tandem passenger ever to die in South Africa adding that "it's an exceptionally rare occurrence".
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-ttIpmUKYU
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana debacle
All the news you need to know.Read More
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)
South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
Shooting his shot: Former soldier turns filmmaker to explore coloured identity
Jacob Cloete is a candidate in the Leading for Humanity Leadership Programme by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.Read More
'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele
Dr Mamphela Ramphele has written an an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma that South Africans suffered under colonial conquest, apartheid and now state capture.Read More
South African universities must tackle staffs’ race and gender imbalances
The composition of the workforce still doesn’t reflect the country’s demographics. White men continue to dominate.Read More
U-Turn Ministries tackles homelessness through voluntary rehabilitation
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, CEO of U-Turn Ministries, about the organisation's unique take on homelessness.Read More
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist
Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function.Read More
Four VIP Protection Unit officers served with suspension letters
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the driver of a blue VW Polo being dragged from the vehicle and then being assaulted.Read More