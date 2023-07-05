Vladimir Putin is creating a generation of 'toddler troops' in Russia





Lester Kiewit speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our International Correspondent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered that children be taught military skills to create a generation of 'baby soldiers'.

Children as young as four are being dressed up in military uniforms and roleplaying battle scenarios.

Gilchrist explains how boys are dressed in military uniforms and girls are dressed as nurses trained in warfare.

Obviously, with nurses, you think they are preparing for casualties among their four-year-olds. Surely not? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

In secondary school, children will have compulsory training in weapons skills, tactics and more.

At a recent pro-war rally, toddler troops were seen marching in military uniforms.

Does this smack of North Korean-style long-term commitment to militarisation and indoctrination? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Picture: ElenaOlesik from Pixabay

I know it can be fun to dress up as a kid but this feels beyond the pale. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

