Shooting his shot: Former soldier turns filmmaker to explore coloured identity





Lester Kiewit speaks to Jacob Cloete, a young filmmaker with a focus on coloured identity, who is part of the Leading for Humanity Leadership Programme offered by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

Meet Jacob Cloete, a local filmmaker, inspired by his time as a SANDF soldier in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Cloete is one of the candidates in the Leading for Humanity Leadership Programme offered by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

Cloete, who holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of the Western Cape (UWC), bought his first camera while on deployment in the DRC.

We got some dollars, and in month two of deployment I thought, there's so many memories that I can capture. Jacob Cloete, Filmmaker

I bought a small digital camera, and since then I've been documenting my journey. Jacob Cloete, Filmmaker

Cloete directed and produced his first documentary film, “Bittersoet”, in 2018.

I'm originally from Bitterfontein...just capturing the life of some of the people in Bitterfontein made me realise that there are good moments in the hard times, that's what that film is trying to show. Jacob Cloete, Filmmaker

His post-doctoral work focuses on the Khoekhoe, San and ‘coloured’ identity in South Africa.

The reason I did it was to give attention to the immense erasure that took place of the Khoi and the San people in South Africa. Jacob Cloete, Filmmaker

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation's Leading for Humanity Leadership Programme is described as an “immersive programme that focuses on building core leadership competencies that underpin courageous leadership, inspired by Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Leadership."

Cloete says there is a desperate need for effective leadership on the continent.

We're slowly emerging to a leadership crisis in Africa... Jacob Cloete, Filmmaker

What the Foundation is trying to do is to get that kind of leadership [Archbishop Tutu] again... Jacob Cloete, Filmmaker

Click below to watch Cloete's first documentary 'Bittersoet':

