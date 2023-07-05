Shooting his shot: Former soldier turns filmmaker to explore coloured identity
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jacob Cloete, a young filmmaker with a focus on coloured identity, who is part of the Leading for Humanity Leadership Programme offered by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.
Meet Jacob Cloete, a local filmmaker, inspired by his time as a SANDF soldier in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Cloete is one of the candidates in the Leading for Humanity Leadership Programme offered by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.
Cloete, who holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of the Western Cape (UWC), bought his first camera while on deployment in the DRC.
We got some dollars, and in month two of deployment I thought, there's so many memories that I can capture.Jacob Cloete, Filmmaker
I bought a small digital camera, and since then I've been documenting my journey.Jacob Cloete, Filmmaker
Cloete directed and produced his first documentary film, “Bittersoet”, in 2018.
I'm originally from Bitterfontein...just capturing the life of some of the people in Bitterfontein made me realise that there are good moments in the hard times, that's what that film is trying to show.Jacob Cloete, Filmmaker
His post-doctoral work focuses on the Khoekhoe, San and ‘coloured’ identity in South Africa.
The reason I did it was to give attention to the immense erasure that took place of the Khoi and the San people in South Africa.Jacob Cloete, Filmmaker
The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation's Leading for Humanity Leadership Programme is described as an “immersive programme that focuses on building core leadership competencies that underpin courageous leadership, inspired by Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Leadership."
Cloete says there is a desperate need for effective leadership on the continent.
We're slowly emerging to a leadership crisis in Africa...Jacob Cloete, Filmmaker
What the Foundation is trying to do is to get that kind of leadership [Archbishop Tutu] again...Jacob Cloete, Filmmaker
Click below to watch Cloete's first documentary 'Bittersoet':
RELATED:Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed'
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana debacle
All the news you need to know.Read More
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)
South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele
Dr Mamphela Ramphele has written an an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma that South Africans suffered under colonial conquest, apartheid and now state capture.Read More
South African universities must tackle staffs’ race and gender imbalances
The composition of the workforce still doesn’t reflect the country’s demographics. White men continue to dominate.Read More
U-Turn Ministries tackles homelessness through voluntary rehabilitation
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, CEO of U-Turn Ministries, about the organisation's unique take on homelessness.Read More
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist
Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function.Read More
Sea Point accident was FIRST EVER tandem paragliding fatality in South Africa
Louis Stanford (Chairperson of the South African Hang-gliders and Paragliders Association) explains this fatality.Read More
Four VIP Protection Unit officers served with suspension letters
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the driver of a blue VW Polo being dragged from the vehicle and then being assaulted.Read More