Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art?
Barbara Friedman reports on trending online stories of the day.
The first is all about Justin Bieber's NFT (non-fungible tokens) 'Bored Ape' investment which he made in January 2022.
Listen to Friedman's take on this one below.
If you're asking, what are non-fungible tokens (NFTs)?
Friedman says it's basically owning exclusive and limited digital art with the 'Bored Ape' being a series of art pieces.
In 2022, they were all the rage and marketed to be a groundbreaking evolution in the ownership of digital assets.
But, NFTs as digital art has declined in value since 2022 and Justin Bieber was one of the first big-name celebrities who bought into it.
Bieber bought a 'Bored Ape' token for R24 million ($1.3 million). Fast forward 18 months, and its value stands at about R1.1 million ($59,090). That's a net loss of about R23 million ($1.24 million) - some would dub this a poor investment.
While Bieber's 'Bored Ape' token wasn't considered particularly rare (its rarity rank was 9,810), the loss of value seems tied to the downfall of an industry that quickly boomed and crashed in a matter of months.
Here's what Bieber paid for...
Friedman says Bieber's investment highlights what's more valuable - physical or digital art pieces?
The trend spotter also admits to not understanding this at all..."I don't understand it, maybe it's about status rather than enjoyment?"
We can only imagine the Bieb's saying, 'baby, baby, no' about this loss.
Scroll up to listen to more of what's trending today.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Justin-Bieber.jpg
