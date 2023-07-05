



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.

In the latest attack on the freedom of women, the Taliban has reportedly given salons one month to shut down completely.

It is about women’s rights or lack thereof in Afghanistan. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

After the Taliban seized power in 2021, there has been significant oppression of women in Afghanistan.

Women and teenage girls have been barred from classrooms and must be dressed so that only their eyes are visible.

They are also banned from many workplaces, including the United Nations, and have to be accompanied by a male relative if they are travelling more than 72km.

Can those restrictions, getting tighter all the time, last? Surely eventually people snap. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

You wonder can the Taliban really do that to half their population? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown