



While amapiano continues to gain international popularity, we definitely did not expect to hear it on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram.

The superstar football player recently shared a video of himself getting in a workout all while jamming out to Costa Titch’s amapiano song, Ma Gang.

He captioned the video: 'feeling good'

The video immediately went viral, with Mzansi representing in the comments section of the video.

@pavelvieira: My South African brothers gather here! ♥️

@hulurivictoria: The South African 🇿🇦 are proud and me as African we’re proud! Amapiano to the World!

@madimetjam: It’s the South African music for me ♥️♥️

Fans also shared their love for the footballer on Twitter.

No way is Cristiano Ronaldo dancing and listening to South African music (Amapiano ) 😭🇿🇦



How can you hate this guy



pic.twitter.com/2EjTlXz7z6 ' Janty (@CFC_Janty) July 4, 2023

Ronaldo just posted a video of himself working out to Amapiano. SA is taking over the world right now. ' Liban (@LibanLDN) July 4, 2023

Even Cristiano Ronaldo listens to Amapiano, what stops you? ' Philan JM💚. (@PhilanSialutaba) July 4, 2023

There’s absolutely no chance I’ve just seen Ronaldo chuning Amapiano ' TheProgenitorSimba🦍 (@15__simba) July 5, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing