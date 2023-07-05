[WATCH] Man wins hot dog eating competition after downing 62 hot dogs
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Joey Chestnut who's making headlines for winning a hot dog eating champion, making this his 16th win.
Skip to 4.22 for the details on this one.
Friedman reports that the hot dog eating competition was hosted at a restaurant in New York to celebrate the 4th of July.
Joey Chestnut (39) came out tops for the 16th time as he ate his way through 62 hot dogs in just 10 minutes.
The ultimate record to beat is 76 hot dogs which Chestnut set himself two years ago.
The hotdogs are dipped in water to make it easier to gobble down, apparently.
Friedman reports that participants move through six to seven kilograms of hot dogs with about three liters of water.
Watch below how Chestnut downed the dogs for the win.
If you needed it in slo-mo... we've got you...
And here he is, the reigning champ walking away with the prize money and a championship belt... (yes, there's prize money).
In the female category, Miki Sudo takes the winning title as she downed 39.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes, winning a mustard belt.
Watch her win below.
So, where does training begin for a competition like this?
Friedman says Chestnut revealed that he does jaw and throat training exercises about two months before the competition and puts up blaring speakers, blasting at him as the crowds do.
Chestnut also admits that he needs at least one to two days rest time after competing this hard.
Friedman says, "this is so intriguing" - indeed, it is.
Congrats to the frankfurter gobbler!
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqo0RWCNkr5/?hl=en
