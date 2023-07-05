SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?





Bruce Whitfield interviews former protection officer Freddie van Wyk, MD of EXPRO Protection Services.

- The cost of VIP Protection in SA is skyrocketing

- Do we need so many protection officers and why are they often caught behaving badly?



Four members of the VIP Protection Unit who were seen assaulting three men on the N1 in Johannesburg have been served with suspension letters, reports Eyewitness News.

A shocking video of the assault has gone viral, causing outrage in the country.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile acknowledged that SAPS members attached to his protection detail were involved.

Deputy President @PMashatile has become aware of an unfortunate incident involving members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who are attached to his protection detail and civilians, which occurred in Johannesburg over the weekend. https://t.co/hIgo9bphHC pic.twitter.com/yDTwWxPHoJ ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 4, 2023

Bruce Whitfield notes that according to a National Treasury document, VIP protection costs the country R3.3 billion a year at the moment, with projections for growth in this budget.

This pays for just over 6 000 officers "to protect a handful of members of the cabinet and other top ranking politicians". The service also provides security for visiting foreign dignitaries.

VIP protection services go to 62 national dignitaries. Amongst those are 28 government ministers, 34 deputies, the Parliamentary speaker, the deputy speaker, the chair of the National Council of and the deputy chair, provincial dignitaries including nine premiers... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Could you identify these people in a police lineup? We don't know who some of these people are, yet they get this extraordinary amount of protection. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Whitfield discusses the N1 incident with former protection officer Freddie van Wyk, MD of EXPRO Protection Services.

This is not supposed to be the way a professional should react, even if provoked, van Wyk says.

According to what I get from social media, it seems whoever they were supposed to protect was not in the vehicle... but even if the person was there they're not supposed to react like that. Freddie van Wyk, MD - EXPRO Protection Services

If you are properly trained... you do not react like that. Remember that the VIP members get extra, specialised courses beyond the normal training that a policeman should get, and that should be part of your image... Freddie van Wyk, MD - EXPRO Protection Services

The level of protection deemed to be required strikes me as an indictment of the environment we find ourselves in... They have the lives of these individuals on their shoulders... but something has gone terribly wrong in the world of close protection of our alleged dignitaries. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

And what about the so-called blue light brigades that motorists often complain about as they race past, breaking the speed limit on our roads and highways?

Speeding puts the protection officers' VIP at risk, van Wyk notes.

It's uncalled for. Everyone, including VIP protection members and police members, are supposed to toe the line... and stay within the speed limit like everyone else in South Africa. Freddie van Wyk, MD - EXPRO Protection Services

There's only a need when is really an emergency, that is if your client or the VIP has been shot or there's an attack on them that you'll be allowed to exceed the speed limit. Freddie van Wyk, MD - EXPRO Protection Services

