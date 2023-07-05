McDonald's launches R4k wedding package





Weddings can be costly affairs which is why fast food chain McDonald's has come up with a wedding catering menu for a little over R4 000.

- The package consists of 100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of nuggets or 100 cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.

- It's currently only available in Jakarta, Indonesia but could be rolled out globally

- It costs approximately R4 400 for the package

Remember this story from last year about the Worcester newly-weds who celebrated their nuptials with a Big Mac at their local McDonald's?

Well, the fast food chain seems to have sussed that not everyone has pots of money to host a lavish wedding reception and it's come up with a special wedding menu, which works out at just under R4 500.

Although currently only available in Jakarta, Indonesia, Maccy D's wedding catering package includes 100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of McNuggets or 100 cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.

But burger bosses say it could be made available globally if demand is high, according to The Sun.

The menu is accompanied by the slogan: "Make wedding moments unforgettable."

So what do you reckon, are you 'lovin' it?

