McDonald's launches R4k wedding package

Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats? "If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles." 5 July 2023 4:51 PM
View all Local
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’ The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture. 5 July 2023 2:53 PM
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong? After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP... 5 July 2023 1:22 PM
High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him... 5 July 2023 11:56 AM
View all Politics
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good? Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers. 5 July 2023 3:50 PM
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when) South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on... 5 July 2023 1:37 PM
View all Business
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz. 5 July 2023 5:32 PM
Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers! Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway. 5 July 2023 4:09 PM
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger. 5 July 2023 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
View all Sport
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art? The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M. 5 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing From South Africa to the world! 5 July 2023 12:06 PM
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards addresses divorce rumours Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about divorce rumours with a statement asking the public to respect their privacy.... 5 July 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
View all Opinion
McDonald's launches R4k wedding package

5 July 2023 2:30 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
McDonalds
McDonald's proposal

The McDonald's wedding menu is accompanied by the slogan: "Make wedding moments unforgettable."

Weddings can be costly affairs which is why fast food chain McDonald's has come up with a wedding catering menu for a little over R4 000.

Cardi B & Offset Meal. Picture: McDonald's/corporate.mcdonalds.com
Cardi B & Offset Meal. Picture: McDonald's/corporate.mcdonalds.com

- The package consists of 100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of nuggets or 100 cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.

- It's currently only available in Jakarta, Indonesia but could be rolled out globally

- It costs approximately R4 400 for the package

RELATED: Man proposes at McDonald’s - tweeps call on SA to help plan the wedding

Remember this story from last year about the Worcester newly-weds who celebrated their nuptials with a Big Mac at their local McDonald's?

Well, the fast food chain seems to have sussed that not everyone has pots of money to host a lavish wedding reception and it's come up with a special wedding menu, which works out at just under R4 500.

Although currently only available in Jakarta, Indonesia, Maccy D's wedding catering package includes 100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of McNuggets or 100 cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.

But burger bosses say it could be made available globally if demand is high, according to The Sun.

The menu is accompanied by the slogan: "Make wedding moments unforgettable."

So what do you reckon, are you 'lovin' it?

RELATED:They lived happy meal ever after: Cape couple's McDonald's wedding reception




