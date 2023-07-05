Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten
Not all heroes wear capes is a phrase that rings true for Trainee Inspector, Lindo Mbele from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.
Mbele climbed up a tree, barefoot, to save a stuck and scared kitten on Sunday when a family from Belgravia contacted him to help him bring their kitten back to ground level.
Upon arrival, pitiful meowing spurred the training inspector into action.
Mbele climbed a tree 25 meters tall - entirely barefoot and using his backpack as a makeshift carrier to save the helpless kitten from imminent danger - what a hero!
He says it took him over an hour to convince the kitten to come along with him.
If you're a cat lover, you'll know how stubborn they can be.
She needed some convincing to come to me and even more to get her in my bag. I climbed down slowly because I needed to keep checking on her. I was in the tree for over an hour but it was worth it when I was able to give her back to the family who love her.Trainee Inspector, Lindo Mbele - Cape of Good Hope, SPCA
Eventually, the trainee inspector and the adventurous and unscathed kitty were soon safely back on the ground with the kitten's family.
The saved kitty enjoyed some food as a treat for being back on the ground.
What a PAWsitive outcome - Mbele's peers dub him a hero, we think it's a purr-fect title!
This article first appeared on KFM : Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten
Source : https://capespca.co.za/inspectorate-news/a-barefoot-hero-spca-trainee-inspector-takes-animal-rescue-to-new-heights/
