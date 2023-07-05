Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers!

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats? "If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles." 5 July 2023 4:51 PM
View all Local
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’ The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture. 5 July 2023 2:53 PM
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong? After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP... 5 July 2023 1:22 PM
High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him... 5 July 2023 11:56 AM
View all Politics
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good? Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers. 5 July 2023 3:50 PM
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when) South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on... 5 July 2023 1:37 PM
View all Business
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz. 5 July 2023 5:32 PM
Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers! Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway. 5 July 2023 4:09 PM
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger. 5 July 2023 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
View all Sport
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art? The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M. 5 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing From South Africa to the world! 5 July 2023 12:06 PM
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards addresses divorce rumours Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about divorce rumours with a statement asking the public to respect their privacy.... 5 July 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers!

5 July 2023 4:09 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Road Accidents
Motoring

Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway.

A recent study published by Compare the Market Australia, makes the claim that South Africans are the most dangerous drivers on the road, for both men and women. The report makes the claim that we “are worst for fatal road accidents overall” and that this is the case for both genders.

It goes further to say that South African males are responsible for 34.9 fatalities per 100,000 people, compared to 9.9 for females, the largest gender gap of all the countries studied. So if you were wondering, men are worst drivers than women.

Our closest “competitor” is Brazil, which stands second behind South Africa with 26.9 fatal accidents per 100,000 people in males, the rate for women is only 5.6.

However, Eugene Herbert, the CEO of MasterDrive has taken issue with the study and called its conclusions and methodology into question.

deadly-road-accidents-per-gender-main-imagejpg

While the state of South African road safety is undeniably dismal, it is important to assess the study critically. “It is inaccurate, at best, to say South Africa has the worst drivers in a study that only includes 20 out of 195 of the countries in the world. While the article never actually says South Africa has the worst drivers in the world, its lack of specificity leaves it open to interpretation,” said Herbert.

“Furthermore, assuming South Africa is not affected by potholes or flooding is erroneous. Lastly, out of 20 countries in the study, only 4% are developing nations. Thus, the study appears to lack a representative distribution of developed and developing nations. The findings can be represented in a way that attracts readership and conversation but which may not necessarily be accurate.”

That being said, “an average of 34.9 fatalities per 100 000 for males and 9.9 fatalities per 100 000 for females, is still unacceptably high,” Herbert went on to say.




5 July 2023 4:09 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Road Accidents
Motoring

More from Lifestyle

The 'Barbie Movie' opens in theatres this July. Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures (screenshot)

From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit

5 July 2023 10:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ vyshniakova/123rf.com

Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar

5 July 2023 8:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced

5 July 2023 5:32 PM

Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?

5 July 2023 3:50 PM

Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Cape of Good Hope's SPCA website

Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten

5 July 2023 2:20 PM

Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: water meter

[LISTEN] Have you had an incorrect municipal water bill? Here's what to do...

5 July 2023 1:51 PM

An attorney breaks down the dos and don'ts of contesting your water bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ alexan107/123rf.com

'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies

5 July 2023 1:29 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Want to go DIVING? Tourist drives a car into a harbour using a GPS

5 July 2023 12:58 PM

The same incident with a tourist plunging into the harbour occurred a month prior.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Access Park's website: accessparkkenilworth.co.za

Access Park is still going strong... 35 years with over 100 stores

5 July 2023 12:41 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Desireë White, centre manager for Access Park in Kenilworth about its variety and value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Joey Chestnut Instagram page

[WATCH] Man wins hot dog eating competition after downing 62 hot dogs

5 July 2023 12:37 PM

Reigning hot dog eating champion, Joey Chestnut ate his way to his 16th overall win by downing 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?

Local Politics

Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers!

Lifestyle

Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Limlahlile futhi uZuma, amasu okugwema o'blue light brigade'

5 July 2023 9:46 PM

The day that was: Charges for Mashatile’s security, Banyana Banyana victory

5 July 2023 9:46 PM

'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'

5 July 2023 9:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA