Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers!





A recent study published by Compare the Market Australia, makes the claim that South Africans are the most dangerous drivers on the road, for both men and women. The report makes the claim that we “are worst for fatal road accidents overall” and that this is the case for both genders.

It goes further to say that South African males are responsible for 34.9 fatalities per 100,000 people, compared to 9.9 for females, the largest gender gap of all the countries studied. So if you were wondering, men are worst drivers than women.

Our closest “competitor” is Brazil, which stands second behind South Africa with 26.9 fatal accidents per 100,000 people in males, the rate for women is only 5.6.

However, Eugene Herbert, the CEO of MasterDrive has taken issue with the study and called its conclusions and methodology into question.

While the state of South African road safety is undeniably dismal, it is important to assess the study critically. “It is inaccurate, at best, to say South Africa has the worst drivers in a study that only includes 20 out of 195 of the countries in the world. While the article never actually says South Africa has the worst drivers in the world, its lack of specificity leaves it open to interpretation,” said Herbert.

“Furthermore, assuming South Africa is not affected by potholes or flooding is erroneous. Lastly, out of 20 countries in the study, only 4% are developing nations. Thus, the study appears to lack a representative distribution of developed and developing nations. The findings can be represented in a way that attracts readership and conversation but which may not necessarily be accurate.”

That being said, “an average of 34.9 fatalities per 100 000 for males and 9.9 fatalities per 100 000 for females, is still unacceptably high,” Herbert went on to say.