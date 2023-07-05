Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars go on auction





The luxury cars of businessman Hamilton Ndlovu have gone on auction.

This comes after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found that he pocketed about R172 million (nearly 90%) in PPE tenders from the National Health Laboratory Service during the covid-19 pandemic.

Investigations were triggered after Ndlovu flaunted a number of vehicles on social media.

His cars include a Porsche Panamera GTS Sport, Porsche Cayenne S Coupe, Grand Cherokee SRT and a Lamborghini Urus.

According to Park Village Auctioneers, there are several supercars and luxury sport SUVs, along with 150 passenger and commercial vehicles on auction.

These include a Porsche Panamera GTS Sport, Porsche Cayenne S Coupe, Grand Cherokee SRT, and a Lamborghini Urus.

This article first appeared on 947