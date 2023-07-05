Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars go on auction

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats? "If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles." 5 July 2023 4:51 PM
View all Local
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’ The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture. 5 July 2023 2:53 PM
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong? After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP... 5 July 2023 1:22 PM
High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him... 5 July 2023 11:56 AM
View all Politics
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good? Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers. 5 July 2023 3:50 PM
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when) South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on... 5 July 2023 1:37 PM
View all Business
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz. 5 July 2023 5:32 PM
Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers! Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway. 5 July 2023 4:09 PM
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger. 5 July 2023 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
View all Sport
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art? The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M. 5 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing From South Africa to the world! 5 July 2023 12:06 PM
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards addresses divorce rumours Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about divorce rumours with a statement asking the public to respect their privacy.... 5 July 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars go on auction

5 July 2023 2:41 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Hamilton Ndlovu

Tenderpreneur Hamilton Ndlovu pocketed about R172 million worth in PPE tenders.

The luxury cars of businessman Hamilton Ndlovu have gone on auction.

This comes after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found that he pocketed about R172 million (nearly 90%) in PPE tenders from the National Health Laboratory Service during the covid-19 pandemic.

Investigations were triggered after Ndlovu flaunted a number of vehicles on social media.

According to Park Village Auctioneers, there are several supercars and luxury sport SUVs, along with 150 passenger and commercial vehicles on auction.

These include a Porsche Panamera GTS Sport, Porsche Cayenne S Coupe, Grand Cherokee SRT, and a Lamborghini Urus.

RELATED: SIU orders businessman Hamilton Ndlovu to pay the state R158m


This article first appeared on 947 : Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars go on auction




5 July 2023 2:41 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Hamilton Ndlovu

More from Local

@ vyshniakova/123rf.com

Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar

5 July 2023 8:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems

5 July 2023 7:32 PM

Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blue lights/ Pexels: Pixabay

VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?

5 July 2023 4:51 PM

"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?

5 July 2023 3:50 PM

Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’

5 July 2023 2:53 PM

The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe, holds a press conference in Algiers on 1 October 2022 following the CAF Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting. Picture: AFP

The Midday Report Express: Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana debacle

5 July 2023 1:48 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rates are rising around the world. © takasuu/123rf.com

Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)

5 July 2023 1:37 PM

South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Three people were assaulted allegedly by police officers. Picture: Screenshot @KeithTopG/twitter

SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?

5 July 2023 1:22 PM

After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shooting his shot: Former soldier turns filmmaker to explore coloured identity

5 July 2023 1:14 PM

Jacob Cloete is a candidate in the Leading for Humanity Leadership Programme by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mamphela Ramphele speaks on "Fear in South African politics" at Wits University in Johannesburg on 25 April 2013. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele

5 July 2023 11:43 AM

Dr Mamphela Ramphele has written an an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma that South Africans suffered under colonial conquest, apartheid and now state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?

Local Politics

Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers!

Lifestyle

Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Limlahlile futhi uZuma, amasu okugwema o'blue light brigade'

5 July 2023 9:46 PM

The day that was: Charges for Mashatile’s security, Banyana Banyana victory

5 July 2023 9:46 PM

'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'

5 July 2023 9:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA