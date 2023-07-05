Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars go on auction
The luxury cars of businessman Hamilton Ndlovu have gone on auction.
This comes after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found that he pocketed about R172 million (nearly 90%) in PPE tenders from the National Health Laboratory Service during the covid-19 pandemic.
Investigations were triggered after Ndlovu flaunted a number of vehicles on social media.
🔴 HAMILTON NDLOVU'S COVID19 LUXURY CARS ON AUCTION 🔴' Constitution First 🇿🇦 (@Constitution_94) June 30, 2023
The much-bragged-about Hamilton Holdings cars go under the hammer next Wednesday at Parks Village Auctions
His cars include a Porsche Panamera GTS Sport, Porsche Cayenne S Coupe, Grand Cherokee SRT and a Lamborghini Urus. pic.twitter.com/I94Zwleo1a
According to Park Village Auctioneers, there are several supercars and luxury sport SUVs, along with 150 passenger and commercial vehicles on auction.
These include a Porsche Panamera GTS Sport, Porsche Cayenne S Coupe, Grand Cherokee SRT, and a Lamborghini Urus.
Don't miss our next National Vehicle Auction, with a wide variety of cars ready to be sold to the highest bidder!https://t.co/PnLJ4UVBCj' Park Village Auction (@PVAuctions) June 23, 2023
Auction Type: Webcast
Date: Wednesday 05 July 2023 at 10:00
Location/s : 221 Main Road, Martindale, Johannesburg; Quarry Place, Off Queen… pic.twitter.com/VIg1l9rSv1
RELATED: SIU orders businessman Hamilton Ndlovu to pay the state R158m
This article first appeared on 947 : Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars go on auction
Source : https://twitter.com/RSASIU/status/1534089936604995584/photo/1
