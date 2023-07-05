For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced





Crystal Orderson interviews Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist at changecars.co.za.

At a cost of almost R3m, you'd expect to be highly impressed by such a car.

Then again, our motoring expert, Ernest Page didn't pay a cent to drive the Mercedes EQS 450+, which is probably why he could critique it so well.

The EQS 450+ is basically a luxury limousine, designed with the best technology and functionality for both driver and passengers.

In summary, Ernest doesn't believe that this vehicle is worth the cost. In fact, he believes there are better cars available at a similar or cheaper price.

According to an Edmunds analysis on July 1st: Edmunds Tested: Electric Car Range and Consumption Real World vs. EPA https://t.co/sdsKglzuGf, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ and 580 have exceeded EPA Rating estimates – now ranking 2nd and 3rd on Edmunds EV Range Leaderboard. 📸: EQS580 pic.twitter.com/aaTWLoM9VP ' Mercedes-Benz USAㅤ (@MercedesBenzUSA) July 8, 2022

Some of the features include:

Acceleration 0 - 100 km/h in 6.2 sec

Top Speed- 210 km/h

Electric Range - 635 km

Charge Time (0->635 km) in 11h45m

12.3-inch digital driver display, and a central 12.8-inch OLED screen

There are of course many positives. The electric range on this one is one of the highest available in the country at the moment. Ernest Page, motoring journalist - changecars.co.za

In South Africa, R2,7m for this car, for me, if I'm honest, it just does not seem worth it. Ernest Page, motoring journalist - changecars.co.za

...even if you've got the money to spend, it doesn't seem worth it. It's going to depreciate fast. Ernest Page, motoring journalist - changecars.co.za

The EQS 450+ costs R2 615 700 and includes a five year/100 000km maintenance plan, and a 10-year battery warranty.

