VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
Mike Wills interviews Willem Els, Senior Training Coordinator at the Institute for Security Studies.
Enraged South Africans are searching for answers after a VIP Protection Unit, which forms part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail, brazenly assaulted three people in broad daylight on the N1 in Fourways.
Earlier this week, Mashatile spoke out after the video of the assault went viral on social media, stating that he 'has full confidence in the SAPS under the leadership of Minister Bheki Cele and the command of General Masemola to do the right thing".
The four members of the VIP Protection Unit have since been served with suspension letters.
In an article penned by IOL, Els says that blue lights have become a 'status symbol' for politicians to prove their importance not only to those around them, but to themselves.
He adds that between 2000 and 2022, the budget for the VIP Protection Unit has increased by 1150%, however, Els questions if the increase in budget reflected the increase in threats.
Els says that whatever is done should be led by intelligence, however, our intelligence network has 'deteriorated' and been 'depleted', resulting in VIP Unit members going in 'blindly' with the highest level of protection.
If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles with all of these guns and all the other things these guys drive around with.Willem Els, Senior Training Coordinator – the Institute for Security Studies
At the end of the day, these people have to be secured, but it should be done within our means.Willem Els, Senior Training Coordinator – the Institute for Security Studies
It's a matter of working smart.Willem Els, Senior Training Coordinator – the Institute for Security Studies
