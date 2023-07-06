Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing

6 July 2023 8:44 AM
by Amy Fraser
Fikile Mbalula

The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.

John Perlman interviews Eyewitness News Reporter Ndaedzo Nethondze.

On Wednesday, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula held a press briefing on the outcomes of the National Working Committee.

A summary:

  • Electricity crisis: The country can expect to come out of winter without the predicted stage eight and stage 10 of loadshedding.
  • Phala Phala report: The party supports the finding of the report, which exonerated President Cyril Ramaphosa from any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala farm scandal.
  • VIP Protection Unit assault: Mbalula says that the now-viral assault needs to be investigated, and denied any claims of Deputy President Paul Mashatile being present in the vehicle when the incident occurred.

Nethondze adds that the National Executive Committee of the ANC will be meeting this coming weekend to discuss ongoing issues that the country and party are grappling with.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


