From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Anticipation is building ahead of the release of the Barbie movie, as its wide-ranging marketing campaign rolls on.
The film is set to hit theatres in the US on 21 July.
It stars Hollywood luminaries Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the roles of Ken and Barbie.
The #BarbieMovie campaign highlights what is possible when you think outside the box of TV, outdoor and even digital marketing says Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg).
They've done the traditional stuff like the trailer, the outdoor... but it's the non-traditional stuff that they have done that is really exciting.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
RELATED: Fancy a winter getaway? Barbie's Malibu Beach House lists on Airbnb
"Thinking outside the box" included advertising Ken and Barbie's Malibu beach pad on Airbnb, bringing out a limited release makeup range and partnering with shoe brand Aldo for a line in Barbie's hot pink footwear.
You you can buy these iconic hot pink shoes for about R2 500.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
Whaaat!?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The Aqua hit song "Barbie World" has also been reimagined, with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.
As Damane says, the campaign has "Nicki Minaj-ed' the track to make it hip.
The marketing campaign has also made it clear that the movie (rated PG-13) is not for kids, Damane notes.
And this rating also brings certain benefits, she says.
I think it's aimed at an older millennial and actually a Gen X audience as well, who i think will appreciate some of the humour...Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
If I think about the toy angle of it, if they're targeting an older audience... now that Barbie is in my head as a mom and also for other millenial moms, I'm more likely now to buy it for my kid as a Christmas gift. So, aiming it at an older audience wlll probably have a knock-on effect on actually getting the kiddie's toy sold as well.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques
Source : https://youtu.be/pBk4NYhWNMM
More from Business
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)
South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again
Copper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world.Read More
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.Read More
Unaddressed mental health conditions cost the economy R161 billion – economists
It's not business as usual for staff struggling with their well-being.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced
Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz.Read More
Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers!
Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten
Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger.Read More
[LISTEN] Have you had an incorrect municipal water bill? Here's what to do...
An attorney breaks down the dos and don'ts of contesting your water bill.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
[WATCH] Want to go DIVING? Tourist drives a car into a harbour using a GPS
The same incident with a tourist plunging into the harbour occurred a month prior.Read More
Access Park is still going strong... 35 years with over 100 stores
Lester Kiewit speaks to Desireë White, centre manager for Access Park in Kenilworth about its variety and value.Read More
More from World
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight
There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old.Read More
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown
The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown.Read More
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets
After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges.Read More
Vladimir Putin is creating a generation of 'toddler troops' in Russia
Preschool children in Russia are learning military tactics.Read More
The Global South is on the rise – but what exactly is the Global South?
Countries from the Global South seem to be on the rise.Read More
Monkeys caged, chained and abusively trained to produce vegan milk in Thailand
Adam Gilchrist reports on today's trending news including monkeys being abused to meet demands for a booming vegan milk industry.Read More
Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia
Russia believes that the United States has a formal programme to infect mosquitoes with killer viruses.Read More
Israeli forces launch military offensive in Jenin refugee camp
The Israeli military has launched a massive offensive in the West Bank.Read More
Japan plans to dump Fukushima's toxic radioactive waste into the Pacific Ocean
Japan's plan is facing stiff opposition from South Korea, China and the Pacific Island nations.Read More