Energy storage projects can help balance electricity supply and demand - Report
Mike Wills speaks to Richard Halsey, policy advisor at the International Institute for Sustainable Development.
Rolling power cuts have forced many of us to get batteries in our homes to store energy and to ease the current electricity crisis on a domestic scale.
But according to a new report by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), South Africa should develop national and municipal plans to deploy energy storage, which will hopefully reduce the need for load shedding during periods of peak power demand.
Richard Halsey, a policy advisor at IISD and the lead author of the report, says while the deployment of batteries at commercial, industrial, and residential sites is accelerating, the rollout is happening in an uncoordinated manner, primarily as a self-funded response to worsening load shedding.
Researchers found that adding batteries to consumer-located generators can lower demand for Eskom power, while the existing pumped hydro can reduce the need for load shedding when power consumption is at its peak.
This is nothing new. South Africa has been using pump storage for many years. It's just that now there are more energy storage technologies available, and it's just another arrow in the quiver we can use to help solve loadshedding.Richard Halsey, policy advisor at IISD
Ten years or so ago, this wasn't on the cards, but both the capability, the costs and the size of batteries have been improving dramatically.Richard Halsey, policy advisor at IISD
Instead of running the expensive generators that Eskom currently has to do, if we save energy at night, or in the middle of the day when there's a lot of sun, that is when you use your battery.Richard Halsey, policy advisor at IISD
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Local
Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak: ‘We tried to revive some people but we failed’
On Wednesday night a gas cylinder carrying nitrate oxide, believed to be used by illegal miners working in surrounding mines, leaked in the Angelo Informal Settlement, killing 17 people.Read More
[LISTEN] Acting public protector defends Phala Phala report clearing Ramaphosa
Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka is facing criticism after she cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa in her Phala Phala report.Read More
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing
The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.Read More
N2 closed due to protest action at Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha
The N2 highway into and out of Cape Town has been closed due to protest action.Read More
Essop Pahad dies at 84
Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid.Read More
Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised
The premier said the youngest of the deceased was a one-year-old, while the rest are believed to be illegal miners who were working in the area and using nitrate oxide to extract gold from the soil.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."Read More