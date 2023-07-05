Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar





You should probably brace for higher chocolate prices as the cost of cocoa worldwide shoots up.

The price of the commodity reached a 46-year high on the International Exchange in London on 30 June as traders anticipate more demand than supply in coming months, reports Time.

@ vyshniakova/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield finds out more from craft chocolate maker Pieter de Villiers,

He's the co-founder and owner of De Villiers Chocolate, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape.

De Villiers says along with some long-term factors at play, there are also some more short-term events putting more strain on the cocoa market.

This means many people's favourite treat is likely to become more expensive, especially the products with a high cocoa content.

Among the factors causing the spike in prices are increased demand from the East and "ageing" cocoa farms in Africa, de Villiers explains.

These typically smallscale farms are usually run by a mother and father whose children move to the city as soon as they are old enough to do so.

What you typically find is older generation farming. Then, also, trees are not being replaced. The lifespan of a cocoa tree is typically about 30 years, and in a lot of these plantations you see older trees which means the yields are lower. Pieter de Villiers, Co-founder - De Villiers Chocolate

Recent excessive rainfall is also expected to impact the cocoa crop in West Africa, particularly Ivory Coast which is the world's biggest producer.

The cocoa harvest only starts in October and lasts till March. The rains in June and at this time have had impact - there is the risk of pod rot occurring... and the humidity makes the crop susceptible to pests. Pieter de Villiers, Co-founder - De Villiers Chocolate

How is a craft chocolate making business coping with the impact of soaring cocoa prices along with the increase in other production costs?

De Villiers sketches the factors that make a small producer's life more difficult in a very competitive segment.

The bigger chocolate makers typically buy their crop a year in advance at a fixed price, so they don't feel these knocks. I buy a container typically every three months... If you take the impact of the increased cocoa price in conjunction with our own currency, we're selling with an excess of a 60% increase just on cocoa between last year and now. Pieter de Villiers, Co-founder - De Villiers Chocolate

Before loadshedding started easing, De Villiers Chocolate also had to halve its production because of this particular problem.

"Because we do a lot of primary processing, probably between 20 and 25% of our input costs is electricity."

It's quite rough for small chocolate manufacturer, especially trying to stick with high quality ingredients... What a lot of producers do is to start adding palm oil and other derivative products, which we don't. Pieter de Villiers, Co-founder - De Villiers Chocolate

Scroll up to listen to the conversation