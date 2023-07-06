Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are
Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s office has been busy issuing statements over the past couple of weeks, putting out fires and extinguishing controversies.
The statements require some deft writing and skilful sidestepping. Invoking a euphemism or ten has been necessary, apparently.
If you don’t know, a euphemism is when an innocuous word or phrase is used in place of one that could be considered harsh or offensive. It’s very useful when trying to downplay a crisis.
In the latest instance, the DP’s office issued a statement confirming that Mashatile’s VIP protection officers had been involved in an “unfortunate incident”. The “unfortunate incident” referred to was a brutal beating of motorists and passengers on the N1 highway by Mashatile’s jack-booted protection officers. The violence was caught on video and the recording went viral for all of us to see.
This kind of behaviour required stern and vocal condemnation from the political principle. Mashatile should have come out visibly and loudly.
“Unfortunate” does not sufficiently describe this incident. According to the dictionary definition, “unfortunate” is “having or marked by bad fortune or unlucky”. It is also “regrettable or inappropriate”.
Those young men who were kicked and stomped on were not unlucky. It wasn’t a turn of bad luck that these VIP cops assaulted them and then drove off.
“Unfortunate” is when your tea gets cold. It’s when you trip and stub your toe. That is “regrettable”, a phrase we also hear far too often from politicians.
The police also thought it necessary to throw an “allegedly” into an official statement about the incident when really, there is nothing alleged about an attack caught on video. It happened. It didn’t allegedly happen.
In another statement last week from Mashatile’s office, there was “unfortunate” again as he responded to News24s reports about his cosy relationship with questionable funders.
“One of the most unfortunate parts of the News24 report hit on the Deputy President, is the gratuitous suggestion that the Deputy President is “working hard behind the scenes to ascend to the office of president”, supposedly by some underhand means. This is strenuously denied,” read the statement.
Political euphemisms are all too common.
The concept of “loadshedding” is a prime example of this. It’s a far too subtle reference to what are really rolling blackouts and ongoing electricity failures.
It’s a familiar device in politics employed to downplay the severity of an event or to subtly allude to something far more problematic or offensive.
For example, you are being “economical with the truth”.
According to the BBC, “UK Cabinet Secretary Robert Armstrong used the phrase in a Sydney court in 1986 when the British government took legal action in Australia to try to stop the publication of Spycatcher, the memoirs of a former MI5 agent. Armstrong later wrote a letter to the Times newspaper in which he said he derived the phrase from 18th Century statesman Edmund Burke.”
But wouldn’t it be far more effective in our current climate if politicians were just straight up with us and used their words to effectively describe the reality of the mess we are in?
The President’s weekly newsletters are rife with such language and the net result is that he creates an impression of being out of touch and then shocked by every development.
He speaks of “fostering social cohesion” and “a commitment to ending poverty” and “building an inclusive economy”. This complex, flowery language is vague and does not speak to the majority of South Africans for whom English is not even their first language.
Euphemisms do not serve our politicians well. They perpetuate the belief that leaders do not care. This is very unfortunate and regrettable.
