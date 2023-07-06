



So, there was a study that put Afrikaans and isiXhosa on the 'coolest languages to learn' list.

Now, the Kfm Mornings team with Darren, Sherlin, Sibs and the listeners are translating unique English words into Afrikaans... and yes, the results are HILARIOUS!

Darren needed to catch his breath and went into a laughing fit when one listener called in to explain what a g-string is in Afrikaans.

SPOILER ALERT: The listener said... "Die definisie van a g-string is 'n riemtelegram tussen Paraguay en Holland."

Once Darren finally found the punchline in that one, he and the team were "coughing up organs".

Watch below (we promise, it's worth the watch).

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Darren, Sherlin and Sibs learn unique Afrikaans words - it's HILARIOUS!