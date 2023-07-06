Essop Pahad dies at 84
JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister in the Presidency, Essop Pahad, has passed away. He was 84.
Reports said he passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008.
He had been a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid, helping to steer the government as a parliamentary counsellor under then-president Thabo Mbeki.
He was the appointed as Minister in the Presidency after the 1999 election, a prominent advisor to Mbeki
But after Mbeki's resignation as president in September 2008, Pahad submitted his resignation as minister.
However, his political career had started decades before, when in 1958 he became a member of the Transvaal Indian youth congress.
He was arrested in 1962 for organising a strike after the ANC was banned. Pahad then went into exile, continuing his work for the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the ANC.
He was credited as being a prominent member of Cabinet under Mbeki, influential in formulating policy.
This article first appeared on EWN : Essop Pahad dies at 84
