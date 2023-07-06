N2 closed due to protest action at Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha
Lester Kiewit speaks to Sibusiso Mblankomo, community leader and program coordinator at the Social Justice Coalition.
There is protest action taking place at Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha Site C which has led to closures on the N2 highway at Spine Road.
People are protesting over a delay in the completion of the government’s housing project.
Mblankomo says the Taiwan informal settlement has not received any housing since it was established.
They have been neglected for more than 37 years.Sibusiso Mblankomo, Community Leader/Program Coordinator - Social Justice Coalition
He says that two weeks ago they marched to the provincial legislature and demanded to talk to the MEC of human settlements in the province and have him announce the dates for the Southern Corridor housing project.
However, he says they did not get a response from the human settlements department.
The community decided [to] go and show how we feel.Sibusiso Mblankomo, Community Leader/Program Coordinator - Social Justice Coalition
