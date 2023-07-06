Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter





Barbara Friedman reports on trending online news of the day including Mark Zuckerberg's pending app launch, Threads - a direct competitor to Twitter which is owned by billionaire, Elon Musk.

Friedman reports that Threads is the latest app launched by Facebook's parent company, Meta, which will be available from 6 July - a direct rival to Twitter, which has been facing a number of issues after the controversial takeover from billionaire-entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Threads appears to have many similarities to Twitter, from the layout to the product description and is downloadable in 100 countries via Apple’s iOS and Android's Play Store. Once downloaded, login with your Instagram details to connect to Threads.

Threads offer users a space for real-time conversations from trending topics to everyday interests - a function that has long been Twitter’s core selling point.

Messages posted to Threads will have a 500 character limit (Twitter has 280) but it doesn't currently support direct messaging, a feature that Twitter offers.

Zuckerberg reported from his verified Threads account that the app already has 10 million sign ups in the first seven hours.

The Facebook creator also said that it won't be too long before the app hits one billion users and hopes it "creates a new experience around text, ideas, and discussing what’s on your mind.”

To questions on whether Threads will be bigger than Twitter, Zuckerberg said, "hopefully, we will."

So far, Musk has been silent about Zuckerberg's latest brain child.

One question... if a posting on Twitter is a tweet, is posting to Threads, threading?

Here's what Twitter users are saying about Threads...

Elon musk seeing everyone ditch threads for twitter on it’s launch day pic.twitter.com/UpknfmV53d ' Danny (@jonathansiris) July 6, 2023

How did y’all expect threads to be better than Twitter when they can’t even fix instagram… pic.twitter.com/nfuA7F8MTJ ' Danny (@jonathansiris) July 6, 2023

#Twitter

twitter mfs logging back on twitter after trying threadspic.twitter.com/2ffT27l7Dt ' 👌👑🌟 (@superking1818) July 6, 2023

Elon Musk watching twitter users shifting to threads pic.twitter.com/myZGaZ9M78 ' Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) July 6, 2023

