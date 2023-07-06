Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Yuck! Cape Town has a mould problem, and here's why

6 July 2023 3:53 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
mould

'Mould in Cape Town' has been trending on social media , and people are asking if they’re the only ones experiencing this.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Rob Fraser, owner and director of AllCleanSA, to find out how to prevent the growth of mould and how to get rid of it.

The constant flooding has caused mould to grow on their furniture. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
The constant flooding has caused mould to grow on their furniture. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

There's plague affecting households across the Mother City.

A musty, damp, microscopic fungus finding its way onto furniture, clothes, behind cupboards.

Mould has become the bug-bear of many a Capetonian in recent months, with people taking to social media to ask, "am I the only one affected?"

Well, no, you're not.

Rob Fraser of commercial cleaning outfit AllCleanSA says, while not uncommon for the time of year, they have seen an increase in call-outs to tackle mould.

He suggests it could well be down to the heavy rains and cold weather we've seen in the Western Cape in recent weeks:

It has been the perfect storm for mould.

Rob Fraser, Owner and director - AllCleanSA

We're getting call outs for curtain and furniture and wall and ceiling cleaning.

Rob Fraser, Owner and director - AllCleanSA

It's a fungi, it's a spore, it should be treated.

Rob Fraser, Owner and director - AllCleanSA

Fraser says for moderately affected areas, a household cleaner of white vinegar can be used to clean it.

For more severely affected areas, a humidifier can be used, along with industrial detergents.

As soon as you see it, treat it.

Rob Fraser, Owner and director - AllCleanSA

It's become such a problem in the Mother City that a search for 'Cape Town mould' on social media, brings up a host of videos with Capetonians sharing their experiences with mould.

Check out the videos below:

@nkcubekog just a typical sunday :) #fyp #mould ♬ Mirror - Madison Ryann Ward
@michellemdledle I am so grateful to God that I have a house I can call home. I cannot however believe the amount of labour that comes with having to treat, clean the walls due to fungus. The smell alone is horrendous, the house could be squeeky clean but the smell of mould & fungus would throw me off. I thought it is a me problem but everyone I know in CT gors through this😩😩#SAMA28 #homecleaning #fungus #capetownmould #foryoupage ♬ original sound - Michelle Mdledle
@rosemakeleni Mouldy ukufa iCape Town sana. 😭 #SAMA28 #fypシ #capetownsouthafrica ♬ original sound - rosemakeleni

RELATED: Fix mould and condensation without spending much money




6 July 2023 3:53 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
mould

