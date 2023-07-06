King Charles’ coronation continues in Scotland
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilcrest about the world’s trending news stories, including part two of King Charles’ coronation in Scotland.
(Skip to 1 minute)
Coronation celebrations continued in Scotland, as Edinburgh honoured the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilila on 5 June.
The proceedings at St. Giles’ Cathedral included a service of national thanksgiving where the King was presented with Scotland’s oldest crown jewels, which included a crown and sceptre.
The service concluded with a gun salute and a Royal Air Force flyby, featuring the colours of the British flag.
While this was a historic moment for Britian and the monarchy, the day was also marked by protects along the Royal Mile.
Protesters chanting "not my King" gathered before and during the processions.
The Guardian reports that four protesters were arrested and another four issued warnings.
These days if it’s Wimbledon, if it's Lords, or if it’s any kind of coronation, the outcome [is] any kind of protestors. In this case it was anti-monarchy, anti-English monarchy and pro-independence all rolled into one.Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : King Charles’ coronation continues in Scotland
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Charles,_Prince_of_Wales_in_2021_(cropped)_(3).jpg
More from Lifestyle
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship
Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport."Read More
Facebook and TikTok top apps for social media marketing - CEO
World Wide Worx founder and CEO Arthur Goldstuck discusses how social media platforms and their users are doing this year.Read More
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter
Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter.Read More
Never lie to your insurer – Wendy Knowler
Deliberately or unintentionally lying to your insurer is never a good idea, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Homewrecker brings ALL the drama and suspense to Netflix
The local film tells the story of a women, driven by envy and desire, as she steals the life of her successful colleague.Read More
Plant in UK garden causes AGONY to anyone who touches it
One of the most venomous plants in the world is locked up in the Poison Garden at Alnwick Gardens in the UK.Read More
SA's beloved Toyota Hilux now costs more than R1 million
With car prices soaring, will Toyota Hilux remain SA's best-selling car?Read More
Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart!
We're celebrating Kevin Hart with some of his funniest moments.Read More
[WATCH] Darren, Sherlin and Sibs learn unique Afrikaans words - it's HILARIOUS!
Darren, Sherlin and Sibs put their Afrikaans to the test... and it's hilarious.Read More
More from Entertainment
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship
Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport."Read More
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter
Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter.Read More
Homewrecker brings ALL the drama and suspense to Netflix
The local film tells the story of a women, driven by envy and desire, as she steals the life of her successful colleague.Read More
Go shawty, it's your birthday, Curtis James Jackson AKA, 50 Cent
50 Cent turns 48 years old today and we're celebrating with some of his greatest hits.Read More
Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart!
We're celebrating Kevin Hart with some of his funniest moments.Read More
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art?
The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M.Read More
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing
From South Africa to the world!Read More
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards addresses divorce rumours
Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about divorce rumours with a statement asking the public to respect their privacy.Read More
New Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map
A scene in the film shows a map of the South China Sea with a 'nine dash line'.Read More