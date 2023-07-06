



Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilcrest about the world’s trending news stories, including part two of King Charles’ coronation in Scotland.

Coronation celebrations continued in Scotland, as Edinburgh honoured the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilila on 5 June.

The proceedings at St. Giles’ Cathedral included a service of national thanksgiving where the King was presented with Scotland’s oldest crown jewels, which included a crown and sceptre.

The service concluded with a gun salute and a Royal Air Force flyby, featuring the colours of the British flag.

While this was a historic moment for Britian and the monarchy, the day was also marked by protects along the Royal Mile.

Protesters chanting "not my King" gathered before and during the processions.

The Guardian reports that four protesters were arrested and another four issued warnings.

These days if it’s Wimbledon, if it's Lords, or if it’s any kind of coronation, the outcome [is] any kind of protestors. In this case it was anti-monarchy, anti-English monarchy and pro-independence all rolled into one. Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent

This article first appeared on 947 : King Charles’ coronation continues in Scotland