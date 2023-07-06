'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all'





Africa Melane interviews Lenin Ndebele, News24 Journalist in Zimbabwe.

On 23 August, Zimbabweans will vote to elect councillors, members of parliament, and a president.

This will be the second time that Incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, from the governing Zanu-PF party and Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, from the Citizen's Coalition for Change face each other, the first being the 2018 election.

Should there be no clear winner in the presidential contest, a run-off will be held on 2 October 2023.

Zimbabwe 2023 elections/ Pexels: Element5 Digital

Leading up to the election, there have been a plethora of concerns, specifically whether or not it will be 'free and fair' for all.

According to reports, civil society groups says that there has been a systemic crackdown on government critics, adding that the number of arrests and convictions of opposition figures and government critics has intensified over the last two years.

Ndebele says electoral reforms that the opposition have demanded to even out the playing field have not happened, and therefore, the election will not be free and fair.

He adds that civil societies need to do outreach programmes to ensure that people vote in numbers.

