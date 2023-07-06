Using MDMA to treat PTSD: 'It's a really emotional, life changing experience'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Mike Musker, mental health researcher at the University of South Australia.
Australia is the first country to legalise the use of MDMA and psychedelics, such as magic mushrooms, as mental health treatments.
Approved psychiatrists can, as of 1 July, prescribe these for patients who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and certain types of depression.
How this treatment will work is a person will take one pill prescribed to them which will take roughly an hour to take effect, and last for eight hours.
Musker says that during this time the patient will be supervised by two health care professionals and will have the opportunity to talk about their experience.
It is a really emotional, life changing experience that makes people feel better about themselves. It makes them hopeful for the future.Mike Musker, Mental Health Researcher - University of South Australia
In addition to the emotional effects, he says this can also improve neuroplasticity and create new connections in the brain.
It actually changes the neurotransmitters in your brain, and it gives you that psychospiritual experience which isn’t given by normal psychiatric drugs.Mike Musker, Mental Health Researcher - University of South Australia
However, there are some issues with this treatment, as a person would have to top taking their antidepressants before they can start this treatment.
Musker adds that it is also important to ensure a person using this treatment does not have a substance use disorder, or a family history of psychosis or schizophrenia.
It has got to be risk assessed.Mike Musker, Mental Health Researcher - University of South Australia
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_53164981_ecstasy-tablets-on-black-background.html
More from World
[WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon
A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupted a match at Wimbledon as part of a protest against fossil fuels.Read More
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight
There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old.Read More
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown
The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown.Read More
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets
After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges.Read More
Vladimir Putin is creating a generation of 'toddler troops' in Russia
Preschool children in Russia are learning military tactics.Read More
The Global South is on the rise – but what exactly is the Global South?
Countries from the Global South seem to be on the rise.Read More
Monkeys caged, chained and abusively trained to produce vegan milk in Thailand
Adam Gilchrist reports on today's trending news including monkeys being abused to meet demands for a booming vegan milk industry.Read More
Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia
Russia believes that the United States has a formal programme to infect mosquitoes with killer viruses.Read More