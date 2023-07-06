Streaming issues? Report here
[Review] Tecno Spark 10c has outstanding build quality and affordability

6 July 2023 4:29 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Android
cellphones

A low cost phone that gets the job done.

In a market saturated with top-of-the-line flagship smartphones boasting state-of-the-art functionalities and excessively high prices, stumbling upon a device that prioritises outstanding build quality and affordability is truly invigorating.

Introducing the Tecno Spark 10c, an affordable smartphone that puts the emphasis delivering a reliable and functional experience rather than putting a strain on your wallet for 'ohh ahh' features that you probably won't even us. With its solid construction and budget-friendly price, the Spark 10c proves that you don't have to compromise on quality or break the bank to enjoy a satisfying smartphone experience.

One of the standout features of the Tecno Spark 10c is its remarkable build quality. Despite its affordable price, this device doesn't compromise on durability or reliability. It's difficult to say with 100% certainty, but it's solidly put together frame gives the impression it can withstand harsh everyday use and still hold up well over time. It's the kind of phone you can use five years and not worry.

spark-10cjpg

In terms of performance, the Spark 10c strikes a great balance between capability and affordability. Its modest yet efficient specifications allow for smooth multitasking and seamless app switching. With 128GB of internal memory and 8GB of RAM, you'll have ample space to store your photos, videos, and apps without worrying about running out of storage or experiencing any noticeable lag.

The Tecno Spark 10c also features a 90Hz LCD screen, which brings an added level of fluidity to your smartphone interactions. While not as buttery smooth as the displays on some high-end devices, this screen provides a noticeable improvement over the standard 60Hz panels you'd normally see in its price bracket. Whether you're scrolling through social media or enjoying casual gaming sessions, the increased refresh rate enhances your overall user experience, making it more responsive and enjoyable.

Battery life is often a concern for smartphone users, but the Tecno Spark 10c addresses this with its substantial 5000mAh lithium battery. The generous power pack, kept me going through a full day without a charge and when a 8pm loadshedding session kicked in there was still enough juice in the tank to last through those two hours.

tecno-spark-10cjpg

I wouldn't say the Tecno Spark 10c caters to photography enthusiasts, but its 16MP wide-angle lens is pretty decent. While it may not rival the cameras found on your iPhones or Samsung devices, it still delivers respectable image quality and no one is going to give you stick for having blurring insta posts or shoddy TikToks.

Convenience and security go hand in hand with the side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Tecno Spark 10c. Placed within easy reach of your thumb, unlocking your device becomes a seamless and effortless experience. The fingerprint recognition is reasonably quick and accurate, granting you instant access to your phone whenever you need it.

The Tecno Spark 10c may not boast the latest and greatest features of flagship smartphones, but it excels at providing a dependable and functional user experience. Its remarkable build quality, ample storage capacity, smooth 90Hz screen, long-lasting battery life, capable camera, and convenient fingerprint sensor make it an enticing choice. For those who value affordability and practicality without compromising on essential features, the Tecno Spark 10c proves that good enough is more than enough.

You can purchase the Tecno Spark 10c from various retailers at a recommended retail price of R3,499. If you prefer a contract option, Vodacom offers the Spark 10c for R199 x 24 months, and you'll even receive free Tecno Buds 3 earphones valuedat R399 as part of the package.




