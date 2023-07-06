Armed and dangerous: Why don't we trust SAPS?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jan Hofmeyr, Head of Policy and Research at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, about why the public do not fully trust SAPS.
RELATED:Paul Mashatile’s security detail assaulted civilians, his office confirms
Footage showing members of deputy president Paul Mashatile's security detail assaulting three people in Johannesburg at the weekend was eerily reminiscent of the police brutality seen during apartheid.
The video, which went viral on social media, showed a group of armed men assaulting the occupants of a blue Polo.
One of the men could be seen stomping on the head of one of the three, while the others kick him.
How is it that those who are hired to serve and protect, are allowed to be a law unto themselves and is it any wonder that, according to research carried out by the IJR, trust in the SAPS has declined by about half over the past decade?
Lester Kiewit is joined by the IJR's Jan Hofmeyr:
All though we don't have all the facts yet, the optics of this are really, really bad.Jan Hofmeyr, Head of Policy and Research - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
This past weekend's incident shores up the perception in the public mind that police are forceful, and act first before thinking, says Hofmeyr.
He adds that it ties in with other historic incidences of police brutality:
Like the killing of Andries Tatane, Marikana...they are very vivid in the public mind.Jan Hofmeyr, Head of Policy and Research - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
Just 30% of the population says that they either have some trust or a lot of trust in the police.Jan Hofmeyr, Head of Policy and Research - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
Why has SAPS not been able to shake off the pre-1994 image of “kragdadigheid”, asks Kiewit?
It could be the legacy of a force that has never really transformed to a 'service'.Jan Hofmeyr, Head of Policy and Research - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
RELATED:When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics
