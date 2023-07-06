Bright spark: Minister of Electricty Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa





Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

He's the man appointed to the somewhat unenviable task of overseeing government's response to the country's electricity crisis.

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa became the first Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity back in March.

Before that, he headed up the Presidency's Investment and Infrastructure Office and for six years, from 2010, he served as Mayor of Tshwane.

On loadshedding:

We're beginning to see some marginal, and yet significant, improvements of the units. Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

It's one thing to get rid of loadshedding, it's quite another to create conditions for additional investments. Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

On Andre De Rutyer's claims of corruption at Eskom:

Yes, there's corruption and you must deal with it, but ensuring that you understand the perfomance of the units and taking the necessary action to fix that, that has no relationship with corruption. Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

The fact that you get the most appropriately qualified people with the right experience to run the power station has no relationship with corruption. Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

Going forward...

We have said that we will keep planned maintenance at 2.5%, guess what? As a result of that buffer planned maintenance has hit a high of 10%, and now we're at 7-7.5% of maintenance. Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

So we have not relented on maintenance. Just doing the right things and not buying a situation where we have 4 hours of no loadshedding, we're going to do it consistently. Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

