Iconic Fiat 600 comes back as an electric vehicle
After the roaring success of the recently released Jeep Avenger, the Stellantis group are hoping to catch lightning in a bottle a second time. This time with a brand more familiar to European sensibilities.
To that end, long lived Italian carmaker Fiat are reviving their iconic nameplate from the ‘50s and bringing the Fiat 600 back to life. The 600e marks Fiat’s entry into the electric vehicle market and based on the earlier images, it looks like they have a winner.
Fiat says they are looking to the 600e to be the ideal bridge between city lovers and outdoor enthusiasts and to make this electric car “the perfect embodiment of the brand's values of Italian style and sustainability”, as they put it. For us mere mortals, Fiat wants to make a lekker car that works for everyone and can go anyway.
Based on the early looks, its seems they have succeeded. The car has a great retro-futuristic look and gives off a very sassy personality. I can easily see this, though probably unintentionally, canabilising sales of the popular compact Fiat 500 if the price is right.
If performance is like the aforementioned Jeep Avenger, which likely give the cars shared DNA, then it should get lots of plaudits in that area. Interior design seems polished but practical with lots of storage spots and a decent sized centre screen.
The car should do well in Europe, but there’s no word on whether a local launch is coming.
More from Lifestyle
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.Read More
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours.Read More
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience
The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series.Read More
[LISTEN] Medical aid vs health insurance: Which one is best for you?
Unfortunately, only 16% of South Africans experience the luxury of having a medical aid.Read More
[Review] Tecno Spark 10c has outstanding build quality and affordability
A low cost phone that gets the job done.Read More
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship
Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport."Read More
Facebook and TikTok top apps for social media marketing - CEO
World Wide Worx founder and CEO Arthur Goldstuck discusses how social media platforms and their users are doing this year.Read More
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter
Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter.Read More
Never lie to your insurer – Wendy Knowler
Deliberately or unintentionally lying to your insurer is never a good idea, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More