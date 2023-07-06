The Midday Report Express: Gas leak in Boksburg claims 16 lives





Leading the charge on The Midday Report today is the tragic news of gas leak in Boksburg that resulted in 16 fatalities, including woman and children.

Emergency officials say the leak came from a cylinder of nitrate gas used by illegal miners to process gold. The incident happened at the Angelo squatter camp in Boksburg late Wednesday evening.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana who arrived on the scene some time afterwards.

There were 16 bodies that were lying all over the place. Indeed, it was a traumatic. It's shocking. It's sad. The community is confused. They don't know what to do. They need all the help that they can get. Sivuyile Ngodwana, Ekurhuleni mayor

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Cosatu and its affiliated unions march in protest over SA’s ailing economy.

Struggle stalwart and former minister in the Presidency, Essop Pahad dies aged 84.

