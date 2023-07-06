Should Saldanha be the WC's main port instead of Cape Town?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Andre Truter, executive mayor of Saldanha Bay, to discuss the feasibility of moving Cape Town’s port facility to Saldanha Bay, and take advantage of the underutilised industrial area there.
He is also joined by engineer and transport researcher and author Harry Valentine about why Saldanha port could offer a better option as the province’s key port as opposed to the Cape Town operation.
Saldhana Bay is ready for growth, says the municipality's executive mayor Andre Truter.
He's adding his voice to those calling for Saldhana to take over from Cape Town as the Western Cape's key port.
With its arteries of railway lines and roads feeding in and out of the area, combined with it having the biggest and deepest natural harbour in the Southern Hemisphere, Truter says it's time serious consideration was given to the idea.
If you take all other harbours in South Africa, you can fit them inside Saldhana Bay.Andre Truter, Executive mayor - Saldanha Bay
It's an area that's under-utilised, it has been for years.Andre Truter, Executive mayor - Saldanha Bay
It's ideally suited, ground per square metre is much cheaper, the R37 is very suited to carry trucks.Andre Truter, Executive mayor - Saldanha Bay
Engineer and transport researcher Harry Valentine has compared the two ports and explains why Saldhana Bay could be a better option that Cape Town:
When the Ben Schoeman dock was designed, the biggest container ships in that time period carried 1-thousand containers. The biggest ships on the ocean today are carrying 24 000 of those containers.Harry Valentine, Researcher and engineer
The navigation channel coming into the port of Cape Town is the equivalent of five floor levels of an apartment building, the biggest ships going through the Panama Canal now are slightly deeper than the port of Cape Town.Harry Valentine, Researcher and engineer
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117479083_rhine-netherlands-july-14-2018-aerial-view-of-a-merchant-ship-with-a-container-crossing-the-river-rh.html?vti=mb6gwwharmts09gbhf-1-57
