ANC casts doubt on DA's 'politiking' Provincial Powers Bill
The ANC’s caucus leader in the Western Cape, Cameron Dugmore, speaks to Lester Kiewit about why they are opposed to the Provincial Powers Bill which the DA hopes will give them more powers to run services like transport and policing.
The ANC has hit back at the Democratic Alliance’s move to pass a bill that will see the province take over critical roles currently played by national government.
The Provincial Powers Bill will give the local government the ability to run the police; generate and supply electricity and run all public transport operations.
The ANC’s caucus leader Cameron Dugmore says the move goes against the principle of cooperative governance.
"The very framing of the bill sets up antagonism between the provincial government and national government."
I think we all know, that to deal with the problems that we face, we need a cooperative approach.Cameron Dugmore, Caucus leader - ANC in the Western Cape
The DA is very worried about losing support to the right wing, particularly the Freedom Front Plus.Cameron Dugmore, Caucus leader - ANC in the Western Cape
Essentially what this is about is to show who can be more federalist, more separatist that the other party.Cameron Dugmore, Caucus leader - ANC in the Western Cape
It's clearly not going to go anywhere...Cameron Dugmore, Caucus leader - ANC in the Western Cape
