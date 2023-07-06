Office vacancy levels soar in post-covid world
Bruce Whitfield speaks with John Loos, Property Sector Strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance.
After the pandemic the working environment, especially working in an office, has changed significantly.
With a rise in working from home, there is not the same demand for office space.
According to Loos, in the commercial property sector which includes offices, retail and industrial, sales are slowing, with offices struggling the most.
With the rising interest rates, the cost of offices is something that many people do not want to take on.
The investor demand for property across the board is slowing.John Loos, Property Sector Strategist - FNB Commercial Property Finance
He says that there is not only a lower demand for office space, but tenants are also in different financial situations.
It makes sense to have higher levels of remote work in a lot of ways, and it is happening.John Loos, Property Sector Strategist - FNB Commercial Property Finance
Loos adds that many office spaces that are still leased are under utilised because their needs are not the same.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Office vacancy levels soar in post-covid world
More from Business
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming!
It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing despite the economic climate.Read More
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.Read More
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours.Read More
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company that pulled off SA's biggest corporate scam.Read More
[LISTEN] Medical aid vs health insurance: Which one is best for you?
Unfortunately, only 16% of South Africans experience the luxury of having a medical aid.Read More
The world needs many more offshore wind turbines, but where will they all go?
Study suggests that the huge expansion of offshore wind farms required to meet net zero targets may be achievable.Read More
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More