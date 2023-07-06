Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Business

The world needs many more offshore wind turbines, but where will they all go?

6 July 2023 2:57 PM
by The Conversation

Study suggests that the huge expansion of offshore wind farms required to meet net zero targets may be achievable.

Article by Hugo Putuhena, Research Fellow in Offshore Renewable Energy, Fraser Sturt, Professor of Archaeology and Susan GourvenecRoyal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies - Intelligent & Resilient Ocean Engineering at the University of Southampton.

To reach net zero, the world may need as many 200 000 offshore wind turbines generating 2000 gigawatts (GW) of energy.

To put this in context, by the end of 2022, 63 GW of offshore wind capacity had been installed worldwide. Within the next 28 years, the offshore wind energy sector needs to expand so that it is capable of producing 32 times its current energy capacity.

But where do we put all these extra offshore wind farms? Their locations will need to be chosen in order to maximise their energy output and their social benefits, while ensuring they have the minimum impact possible on the environment. Balancing all these factors is not a straightforward task.

How much space do we need?

To work out where to place new turbines, a good starting point is to define how much of the ocean we need to use in order to meet the 2050 net zero targets. This calculation depends on the dimensions of the turbines, how wind power technology is likely to evolve between now and 2050, and the exact configuration of the turbines within a wind farm.

Together, these factors control the future “power density” of offshore wind farms –- how much offshore wind capacity can be installed per unit area of space in the ocean. The figure required for achieving net zero is 4 megawatts (MW) per sq km. This means the area of ocean we’ll need for offshore wind is around 500 000 sq km, which is roughly the size of France.

We’ll need tens of thousands of new turbines if net-zero targets are to be met. Pexels: Pixabay
We'll need tens of thousands of new turbines if net-zero targets are to be met. Pexels: Pixabay

Once the total space is known, the next task is to gather data on the factors that constrain infrastructure development in the ocean. There are numerous constraints, from ensuring there is adequate windspeed for turbines to turn, to avoiding shipping lanes and marine protected areas, to whether seabed conditions are difficult to build in.

Some types of constraint create “no-go zones”, because an offshore wind farm would cause clear and unacceptable disruption to an existing activity, such as a site used for military exercises, for oil drilling or a shipping lane.

For other constraints, it’s a case of working out whether the net impact of a wind farm is harmful to the environment or the activities already there. It’s important to identify how crowded prospective sites are, as this provides a baseline, or starting point, for assessing a site’s suitability.

How do we find suitable sites?

Our recent research shows how such considerations can be used to identify suitable future sites for offshore wind farms, using UK waters as a case study.

The UK is a leading region for offshore wind, so the country offers insights into the challenges faced globally in placing new wind farms. The UK is also a leader in legislating for net zero, including plans for transforming energy infrastructure.

Our study used 34 different layers of constraints, from which the available space for future sites is defined by excluding the no-go and crowded zones. We identified the available ocean space for future offshore wind turbines as covering an area of about 240 000 sq km, which is equivalent to the area of the UK’s landmass.

The data further reveals that, to achieve the basic net zero target for domestic electrification in the UK, seven percent of that available area will need to be used for offshore wind farms. Domestic electrification refers to the conversion of homes to electric heating from (predominantly) gas.

For more ambitious decarbonisation targets for offshore wind, accounting for increased domestic electricity demand among other things, the required space rises to 44%.

No-go zones (grey) and available area for future offshore wind farms around Britain/ The Conversation
No-go zones (grey) and available area for future offshore wind farms around Britain/ The Conversation

If future offshore wind farms are to be shared out equally across the space available for them, up to 70% of future sites will overlap with one to three constraints. Moreover, about 90% of future sites will have to be in deep water (roughly 60m in depth).

New technology, such as floating platforms, will be crucial to enable wind turbines to be installed in these places.

Achieving net zero

Our study suggests that the huge expansion of offshore wind farms required to meet net zero targets may be achievable. Furthermore, it can be done without increasing the average level of overlap with existing activities in UK waters.

However, it’s still possible that an expansion of offshore wind could harm the environment or limit existing ocean activities. For example, in the case of marine protected zones, wind farms could stop fish and animals from spreading into adjacent parts of the ocean. Potentially, this would undermine some of the objectives behind creating the protected zone in the first place.

Increasing interaction between wind farms, natural ecosystems, heritage sites such as shipwrecks, and human activities is inevitable. Without careful planning and study, these interactions could harm the environment and disrupt wider human activities. They must therefore be anticipated and addressed proactively.

The move to turbines in deeper water and further away from shore, however, poses some real challenges. It is these challenges that will need to be overcome by improved technology.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.




6 July 2023 2:57 PM
by The Conversation

Logo of tech startup Merge from Facebook

SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming!

6 July 2023 9:39 PM

It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing despite the economic climate.

@ thodonal/123rf.com

What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?

6 July 2023 9:38 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.

© fizkes/123RF.COM

What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?

6 July 2023 7:58 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours.

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied.

Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too

6 July 2023 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company that pulled off SA's biggest corporate scam.

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

[LISTEN] Medical aid vs health insurance: Which one is best for you?

6 July 2023 6:14 PM

Unfortunately, only 16% of South Africans experience the luxury of having a medical aid.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Office vacancy levels soar in post-covid world

6 July 2023 4:54 PM

As our economy continues to struggle, office vacancies in Johannesburg are particularly high.

The 'Barbie Movie' opens in theatres this July. Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures (screenshot)

From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit

5 July 2023 10:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.

@ vyshniakova/123rf.com

Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar

5 July 2023 8:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems

5 July 2023 7:32 PM

Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?

5 July 2023 3:50 PM

Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.

