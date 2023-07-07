Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
World
Africa
Opinion
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank

7 July 2023 6:22 AM
by Amy Fraser
As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure.

Clarence Ford interviews Leslie Maansdorp, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the New Development Bank.

The New Development Bank will celebrate its eighth anniversary on Friday (7 July).

Established in 2015 by BRICS countries, the New Development Bank is a 'multilateral development bank aimed at mobilising resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other EMDCs'.

RELATED: Could China host the BRICS summit instead of South Africa?

Maansdorp says that Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh are already members of the bank, with the likes of Uruguay and Saudi Arabia potentially joining.

To become a member, countries must inject capital into the bank.

South Africa has put $2 billion into the bank, which allowed the bank to provide loans to Transnet, Eskom and to the government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure.

We are a financial institution with a legal construct as a bank.

Leslie Maansdorp, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer – New Development Bank

All of the core infrastructure areas of South Africa, we are playing a significant role in.

Leslie Maansdorp, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer – New Development Bank

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




