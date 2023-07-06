[LISTEN] Medical aid vs health insurance: Which one is best for you?
Pippa Hudson interviews Gary Feldman, Executive Head of Healthcare Consulting at NMG Benefits.
Medical aid – unfortunately, one of the many luxuries that few can afford.
Choosing the right plan for you and your family can be challenging, but having an understanding of crucial concepts can help inform your choice, such as having knowledge on the difference between medical aid and health insurance.
RELATED: (LISTEN) Are you getting the most out of your medical aid scheme?
While health insurance is the more cost-effective option, Feldman says that it doesn't provide any comprehensive cover nor does it count for membership of a medical aid scheme.
This means that should you wish to convert to a medical aid down the line, you would be charged with a penalty fee.
Feldman adds that the penalty fee can be anywhere from 5% to 75%, depending on when you made the switch.
That penalty is with you for life.Gary Feldman, Executive Head of Healthcare Consulting – NMG Benefits
When choosing the plan, Feldman says that it's important to assess your health and its history – if you have a chronic illness, it's important that your plan will cover it.
If you're healthy, he recommends a bare minimum hospital plan, which will also help you save some cash.
Feldman recommends making use of a broker to assist you in choosing the most suitable plan for you and your needs.
RELATED: Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot
It's better to have a health insurance plan than nothing at all. At least you have some form of primary healthcare in an insurance plan.Gary Feldman, Executive Head of Healthcare Consulting – NMG Benefits
You don't want to land up at a public hospital in South Africa at this moment in time.Gary Feldman, Executive Head of Healthcare Consulting – NMG Benefits
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/9dreamstudio/9dreamstudio1706/9dreamstudio170601367/80474312-billing-statement-for-for-medical-service-in-doctor-s-office-on-stone-desk-background.jpg
More from Business
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming!
It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing despite the economic climate.Read More
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.Read More
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours.Read More
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company that pulled off SA's biggest corporate scam.Read More
Office vacancy levels soar in post-covid world
As our economy continues to struggle, office vacancies in Johannesburg are particularly high.Read More
The world needs many more offshore wind turbines, but where will they all go?
Study suggests that the huge expansion of offshore wind farms required to meet net zero targets may be achievable.Read More
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
More from Lifestyle
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.Read More
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours.Read More
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience
The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series.Read More
[Review] Tecno Spark 10c has outstanding build quality and affordability
A low cost phone that gets the job done.Read More
Iconic Fiat 600 comes back as an electric vehicle
La Dolce Vita is going electric with the Fiat 600e.Read More
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship
Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport."Read More
Facebook and TikTok top apps for social media marketing - CEO
World Wide Worx founder and CEO Arthur Goldstuck discusses how social media platforms and their users are doing this year.Read More
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter
Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter.Read More
Never lie to your insurer – Wendy Knowler
Deliberately or unintentionally lying to your insurer is never a good idea, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More