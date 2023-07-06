Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Medical aid vs health insurance: Which one is best for you?

6 July 2023 6:14 PM
by Amy Fraser

Unfortunately, only 16% of South Africans experience the luxury of having a medical aid.

Pippa Hudson interviews Gary Feldman, Executive Head of Healthcare Consulting at NMG Benefits.

Medical aid – unfortunately, one of the many luxuries that few can afford.

Choosing the right plan for you and your family can be challenging, but having an understanding of crucial concepts can help inform your choice, such as having knowledge on the difference between medical aid and health insurance.

© Oksana Mironova /123rf
© Oksana Mironova /123rf

RELATED: (LISTEN) Are you getting the most out of your medical aid scheme?

While health insurance is the more cost-effective option, Feldman says that it doesn't provide any comprehensive cover nor does it count for membership of a medical aid scheme.

This means that should you wish to convert to a medical aid down the line, you would be charged with a penalty fee.

Feldman adds that the penalty fee can be anywhere from 5% to 75%, depending on when you made the switch.

That penalty is with you for life.

Gary Feldman, Executive Head of Healthcare Consulting – NMG Benefits

When choosing the plan, Feldman says that it's important to assess your health and its history – if you have a chronic illness, it's important that your plan will cover it.

If you're healthy, he recommends a bare minimum hospital plan, which will also help you save some cash.

Feldman recommends making use of a broker to assist you in choosing the most suitable plan for you and your needs.

RELATED: Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot

It's better to have a health insurance plan than nothing at all. At least you have some form of primary healthcare in an insurance plan.

Gary Feldman, Executive Head of Healthcare Consulting – NMG Benefits

You don't want to land up at a public hospital in South Africa at this moment in time.

Gary Feldman, Executive Head of Healthcare Consulting – NMG Benefits

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




6 July 2023 6:14 PM
by Amy Fraser

