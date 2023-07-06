What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?





We all know people - perhaps you're one yourself - who deliberately mislead their insurance company about their circumstances either when taking out a policy, or submitting a claim.

One example is professing to be the regular driver of a car to get a lower premium when it is in fact someone else, like a teenaged son or daughter.

In many cases however, consumers accused of misleading insurers with claim details did no such thing, comments consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

They just didn’t understand what info they were being asked to provide in order for their risk to be properly assessed. With life policies, it’s often a failure to disclose full medical history details... and with car insurance, it’s about giving inaccurate past insurance information. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The result is brutal - claim rejected. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler relates the story of one consumer who was about to pay dearly for what appeared to be a misunderstanding, before she took up his case.

Solomon Majaho had been with his new insurer for only six months when his vehicle was involved in an accident.

The accident repair estimate was more than R100 000 - as Knowler says the kind of loss that’s difficult for most people to recover from, hence we take out insurance.

The claim was rejected, based on Majaho's answer to a question about his motor insurance history which was posed by a Budget Insurance telesales agent who'd called him with the intention of selling him a policy before he in fact did switch to them.

To my mind, the sales agent didn’t do enough to ensure that there was no misunderstanding, especially given the potentially catastrophic consequences for someone who gets this answer wrong. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

It’s particularly important to ensure that the question is fully understood because many people gave up their cars and their insurance policies during the COVID years, creating that “break”. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

In this instance, the story had a happy outcome for the consumer, thanks to the consumer ninja's intervention.

Solomon told her his monthly premium of R871 had now been increased to R1170 and that his claim of R101 700 had been approved.

Knowler reiterates her regular warnings on the dangers of agreements made over the phone with telesales agents.

I feel very strongly about the wording of telesales scripts and the way they trip up so many people, especially when the questions are being asked in English to someone for whom English is not their first language... Cellphone contract telesales scripts are the absolute worst in my view. I’d love to see a commission of enquiry into those! Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

