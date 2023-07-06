Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success





Bafana Bafana began their COSAFA Cup title defence with a 1-1 draw against Namibia on Thursday with coach Morena Ramoreboli saying that they need to be more clinical in the coming matches.

Bafana have two more group games against Botswana and Eswatini with Ramoreboli telling broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW that he is expecting his time to shake off the cobwebs.

In the first half we weren't clinical enough. Morena Ramoreboli, Bafana Bafana COSAFA Cup Coach

Being the first game there will be some mistakes and players not be as sharp, so some of the mistakes were more about decision making but that will improve as time goes on. Morena Ramoreboli, Bafana Bafana COSAFA Cup Coach

I believe we will get things right going forward for the rest of the tournament. There has to be balance in keeping the ball and breaking the lines. We did the first part well but we needed to improve on the second part of that. we need to get goals out of the possession that we have. My aim is to defend the trophy. Morena Ramoreboli, Bafana Bafana COSAFA Cup Coach

Bafana Bafana were crowned the 2021 Cosafa Cup champions after they beat Senegal in a penalty shootout on 18 July 2021. Picture: @COSAFAMEDIA/Twitter.

Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C. winning the Botswana Premier League title last month.

The Free State born coach said that he is happy to stay on at the club for another year but admitted that there were some PSL clubs interested in his services.

It's important that I am patient and work hard to get where I want to go. Morena Ramoreboli, Bafana Bafana COSAFA Cup Coach

He says his next step is to see how well he performs on the continent

This experience with Bafana will help a lot in terms of the turnaround times and the lack of preparation time between matches. Morena Ramoreboli, Bafana Bafana COSAFA Cup Coach

He says the key to contract renewal is to do well in the first year at the club.

Maybe a long term contract would have been good but at the same time we are in Africa where as much as you are doing well there are always questions around you. Football in Africa is different to Europe. Morena Ramoreboli, Bafana Bafana COSAFA Cup Coach

I have been approached by a few clubs in the PSL. My agent was talking to a couple of clubs. Some clubs came after I signed the extension. Morena Ramoreboli, Bafana Bafana COSAFA Cup Coach

